Basketball

“LeBron James really shot full-court like it was mid-range!”: Clip showing 6’9″ Lakers star hitting insane shots has countless fans unbelievably believing it was real

"LeBron James really shot full-court like it was mid-range!": Clip showing 6'9" Lakers star hitting insane shots has countless fans unbelievably believing it was real
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Lewis Hamilton cries like a girl"– Kimi Raikkonen's wife suggested Mercedes star to take up ballet after British GP 2018 controversy
Next Article
"You can only lose" - Max Verstappen does not have an idol
NBA Latest Post
Billionaire Michael Jordan surprisingly refused $7 million from a fan to play just 1 round of his favorite hobby
Billionaire Michael Jordan surprisingly refused $7 million from a fan to play just 1 round of his favorite hobby

Michael Jordan usually looks to make money in any which he can. After all, he’s…