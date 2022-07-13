“LeBron James really shot full-court like it was mid-range!”: Clip showing 6’9″ Lakers star hitting insane shots has countless fans unbelievably believing it was real

When Lakers superstar LeBron James fooled the world with a certain neat trick taken during ‘practice’

At this point, we think calling LeBron James a ‘superstar’ is just wrong. Clearly, the man has transcended to something much more than that.

Come next season, the King is going to be 38-years-old. And somehow, he is still one of the best in the NBA, despite young guns like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic in the mix.

All in all, the league is clearly going hard with the younger players, and of course, there’s still Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. To be standing among these names at the age he is, is nothing short of great.

But, this is not greatness that suddenly kickstarted close to his prime, like Steph. Far from it, Bron has been dominant ever since his very early days in the NBA. In fact, it is so much so, that fans once believed a clearly fake clip… to be the unequivocal truth.

Allow us to explain.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade fears he will lose his “$170 milllion” fortune after retiring from the NBA

Clip from back in the day shows LeBron James hitting full-court shots like they’re mid-range shots

LeBron James has hit some insane shots in the past, during practice. Heck, in fact, the man has even actually hit a full-court shot with ease in the past.

But, even these shots did not come close to the utter brilliance with which he would apparently do it years prior.

What are we talking about? Well take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

LeBron really shot full court shots like it was a midrange pic.twitter.com/vESfhtRx47 — Bones (@Boness305) July 12, 2022

Yeah… this is obviously fake.

LeBron James is a strong, strong man. But, even he can’t hit a turn-around jumper on a rim that is on the other side of an NBA court. There is no way that is even humanely possible.

Still, the fact that we’re even having to address this means the camera and editing teams deserve a massive pat on the back for their job on this one. Even years later, with far better technology and media literacy, it still looks like it is within the realm of reality.

But, at the end of the day, despite what some stans of LeBron James might want to say, we all know it’s fake.

…Right?

Also Read: 6’9″ Magic Johnson calls Russell Westbrook ‘Westbrick’ 2 times in a row on National TV