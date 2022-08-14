Shaquille O’Neal’s delusion about ‘getting girls’ burst when $200 million Rockstar had 20 women feed him

Shaquille O’Neal loves basketball, and he loves women. However, he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the treatment one rockstar was getting.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

Shaq’s net worth is enough to cater towards his lifestyle, but it also sometimes makes for some crazy stories. He’s built that net worth through strategic and valuable investments. He makes a great deal of money every year from his businesses, and it’s admirable to see.

26 years ago today was the last day of the Shaq & Penny era. They were both just 24 years old and only played 3 seasons together. pic.twitter.com/AMbLLIwMWr — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 27, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal was jealous about the treatment a rockstar was getting

Shaquille O’Neal loves to spend money, and he loves women. His marriage with Shaunie O’Neal ended due to his inability to keep his vows, as he indicated.

Since then, he’s been flirtatious and has gained a bit of a reputation as being a womanizer. So, when he saw the treatment rockstar Prince was getting, he couldn’t help but feel jealous. Prince, the famous singer and rockstar, has a net worth of $200 million.

Prince was hosting “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” contest, and he wanted to see Shaq. “Prince is from Minneapolis and was in this club called the Glam Slam, upstairs, hanging there like he owned the place, which I later found out, he does,” Shaq explained. “So I’m downstairs. This big guy taps me: ‘Prince wants to see you.'”

When Shaq came to where Prince was, he was shocked. 20 women were feeding the singer grapes, completely ignoring the big man.

“I go upstairs,” he explained “Prince got the finest girls I ever seen in my life, feeding him grapes, combing his hair, doing his toes. All of them were just looking at Prince. They weren’t even looking at me. I guess Prince was saying he was gonna marry the most beautiful girl in the world, so he had girls from everywhere just trying to impress him. He even had some girls acting like mannequins, standing stiff the whole time. It was him and about twenty girls up there, feeding him grapes. And you thought NBA players lived large.”

So, yeah, perhaps Shaq got it wrong about NBA players living large. Seeing Prince changed his perspective completely, and that’s not something you usually see from the Lakers center.

The time @SHAQ found out how to live large from Prince, via Shaq Talks Back (which I, um, helped Shaquille write.) pic.twitter.com/wzcu4S1HRf — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) April 21, 2016

