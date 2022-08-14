7′ Shaquille O’Neal hilariously impersonates Jim Carrey doing a dirty joke all men can relate to

Shaquille O’Neal puts out an Instagram post bringing back hilarious Jim Carrey moment

Shaquille O’Neal is a jolly old man, isn’t he?

During his hay day, the 50-year-old was one of, if not the biggest and meanest bully in the NBA. However, it appears time has mellowed this man out, and boy is it a good look.

This man has started to share his blessings with the world, doing immense charity work, and sometimes even buying other people’s groceries and even some extremely expensive items for them.

But aside from all of this, it appears that the man has invested some time into lip-syncing as well. And it is hilarious!

How do we know? Well, let’s get right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal lip-syncs to one of Jim Carrey’s famous talk-show appearances on Instagram

Shaquille O’Neal is a massive fan of a lot of different personalities, and apparently, Jim Carrey is one of them.

We certainly don’t blame the man for this. After Carrey is one of the most iconic actors of a generation gone by. Frankly, his talent was a lot better than anybody in his industry expected it to be.

As unfortunate as it is, the celebrated actor is retired now. But apparently, that’s not going to stop Shaq from doing… well this.

Take a gander at the clip in the Instagram post below.

We have to say. For a Jim Carrey line, that almost seemed to fit the 7-footer better, given his brand of comedy.

Perhaps that’s the reason why this clip is as funny as it is.

