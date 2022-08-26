$400 million man Shaquille O’Neal is still waiting for a date promised three years ago

Shaquille O’Neal has taken plenty of women out on dates. However, he is still waiting on the date he was promised, and it’s been three years!

The NBA is no stranger to having its fair share of interesting characters in the league. From the scary ones to the eccentrics to your resident comedians, the league has them all.

Shaquille O’Neal is just one of these many characters. The Big Aristotle covered almost all the aspects, he was scary, eccentric, and funny in all 20 years of his NBA career.

He was also a dominant and unstoppable force during that time, averaging an enormous 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks per game on his way to becoming a four-time NBA champion!

With the number of accomplishments he’s had it comes as no surprise that Shaq is also very confident in his abilities. In fact, this would translate to charisma. Nearly getting him taken out on a date at one point.

Shaquille O’Neal has been waiting for his date with a talk show host for three years

In 2019, Shaquille O’Neal appeared on the talk show Daily Pop. It was here that Shaq showed off his charm and charisma wowing the fans and hosts alike.

In fact, The Big Diesel even tried shooting his shot with guest host Rocsi. O’Neal was “upset” with her for “tricking” him and demanded a date from her.

At first, Rocsi was reluctant to give him his date which included Italian food at Manhattan beach but gave in thanks to the Hall of Famer’s smooth talk. Unfortunately, he is still waiting on that date!

He may still be waiting, but you have to give the big man props for securing the date. He certainly has a silver tongue that can get him what he wants.

