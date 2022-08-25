Shaquille O’Neal predicted $1 million payday for man harassing Mike Tyson

Shaquille O’Neal has been widely anointed as a “gentle giant” status by NBA fans.

Despite his towering frame, Shaq has been a fan favorite. Part of this owes to Shaq’s funny and likable persona with which he has won many over during and after his playing career.

Superman earned his stripes as one of the most dominant players to ever play the game of basketball. Despite the same, Shaq wasn’t considered particularly aggressive in his demeanor. Shaq’s physical tools meant that he was often bigger and nimbler than most, but this did not translate to aggression necessarily.

However, Shaq has revealed various tales of madness and aggression in public. Smashing up toilets and bathrooms were mentioned nonchalantly by the big man in the past.

In April 2022, an incident involving Mike Tyson gained major public attention. Shaq’s response to the same revealed an aggressive side of the former Lakers superstar that isn’t very “fan-friendly”.

How did Shaq feel about the April 2022 incident involving Mike Tyson?

In April 2022, the boxing legend had gotten into an altercation with a fan. A particularly irritating fan had gotten to Tyson’s nerves during a flight. After various taunts, heckling, and having water thrown at him, Tyson literally took matters into his own hands.

Tyson punched the living daylights out of the irritant.

Commenting on the incident, Shaq mentioned how Tyson was just defending himself and got sued $1 million for it. Shaq went on to express disappointment in the fan and remarked on how the fan was set to make a ton of money from the popularity afforded to him by this particular incident.

The Big Diesel also went on to remark how he would have dealt with it differently. O’Neal was of the opinion that Mike Tyson let the fan off easy! Yes, the same Shaq who trips on wires and eats hot wings and gets us laughing on the daily.

Shaq mentioned how he would have gotten all the cameras around him to be set off and then gotten to business himself. Imagine a pounding from a 7 ft tall, 340-pound man? Yikes.

Fans take note. Fate won’t be kind if you decide to get on Shaq’s nerves.

Mike Tyson may land a meaner hook, but Shaq smothering you with his giant arms definitely sounds scarier.

