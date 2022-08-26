Multi-Millionaire Shaquille O’Neal’s custom chopper is an outlandish 14 feet long!

Shaquille O’Neal is by no means a normal human being. He is 7 feet tall, so naturally, his custom motorcycle has to be outlandishly big.

Shaquille O’Neal is a big guy, no doubt. Standing at over 7 feet tall and weighing a ridiculous 350 lbs, he is by no means normal. The big man used his size and skill to dominate the NBA for over two decades.

From MVPs to championship rings, he went about collecting his accolades for fun. Apart from dominating the basketball court, Shaq made sure he dominated outside it too. From businesses to media, he has left a lasting impression in the hearts and minds of America.

Such a badass character would also have the most badass possessions right? Of course! Shaq has a myriad of cars and all of them have been modified to fit him. He is so big that most normal cars cannot fit him. But what about bikes?

A motorcycle would have to be insanely long to hold Shaq. Well, what do you know, the Lakers legend has gone out and gotten himself a custom chopper and it is a thing of beauty.

Orange County Chopper whips up Shaquille O’Neal with a 14-foot-long custom motorcycle!

Only Shaq could rock a 14-foot- black and chrome chopper. Thanks to Orange County Choppers, the multi-millionaire’s dream came true.

Just told PAUL SR. I need my chopper sittin on DEM THANGZ http://t.co/13dOqZ44bC — SHAQ (@SHAQ) October 2, 2014

Shaq is awfully proud about it too and the chopper is a thing of beauty. Chrome everywhere, including a Superman logo, and an all-black color scheme, the bike goes hard.

I was just watching orange county chopper and man they made a big motorcycle for @SHAQ — Tucker S (@Gators_Chomp33) December 16, 2014

SHAQ Orange County Chopper SPECIAL Was a Slam Dunk http://t.co/QXKtWWQ8z3 — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) December 23, 2014

Although the chopper hasn’t been seen around often, we are sure Shaq cherishes it, and somewhere in his big garage full of big cars, this big motorcycle has its special place.

