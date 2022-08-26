Basketball

Multi-Millionaire Shaquille O’Neal’s custom chopper is an outlandish 14 feet long!

Multi-Millionaire Shaquille O'Neal's custom chopper is an outlandish 14 feet long!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
5 Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc credits his former teammate for his success
Next Article
"A bit over the top": Max Verstappen lashes FIA's decision to lift the floor edges by 15mm
NBA Latest Post
Multi-Millionaire Shaquille O'Neal's custom chopper is an outlandish 14 feet long!
Multi-Millionaire Shaquille O’Neal’s custom chopper is an outlandish 14 feet long!

Shaquille O’Neal is by no means a normal human being. He is 7 feet tall,…