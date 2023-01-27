$400 Million Man Shaquille O’Neal’s Favorite Investment Hilariously Has Charles Barkley Written All Over it

Shaquille O’Neal has been one of the richer people on the face of the planet for a while now. However, ever since his retirement from the NBA, it’s like the man has hit another level. After all, his net worth does stand at a gargantuan $400 million now.

Of course, the money he made in the NBA is a big part of that. However, his countless investments over the years need to be mentioned too. And boy does he have a lot of them.

But, out of the many things he has put his money into, which one is his favorite?

Oftentimes, the Diesel can be a bit shy about revealing it. But on one occasion, he finally did it during an interview. And let’s just say that Charles Barkley was a big reason behind his decision.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals his favorite investment to be Krispy Kreme

Most fans can probably guess why Charles Barkley is a big reason behind why that is.

But, if there are still some doubts that remain, we simply urge you to watch the man explain in the short YouTube clip below.

We may have just found the one thing that Shaq and Chuck can agree on.

Donuts are good. And if you sell them, you can make a whole lot of money.

Shaquille O’Neal once brought Charles Barkley free donuts on Inside the NBA

At this point, Charles Barkley’s guarantees have become infamous for failing. However, that sure doesn’t stop the big man from making a few.

During the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Inside Guys were discussing the enticing series between the Nets and the Bucks. And during that conversation, Chuck pressed his trustee guarantee button, something that Shaq was apparently hoping for.

That pile of donuts per person?

There wasn’t a single person on that set going home with an empty stomach, that’s for sure.

