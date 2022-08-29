$400 million Shaquille O’Neal has blacklisted one category of men from dating his daughters

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has a simple rule for his daughters when it comes to dating, shares when they can start dating

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant players in NBA History. The 7’1, 325 lbs man could take the ball from end-to-end and score the ball from anywhere inside the paint. His dominance was so unmatched that other coaches had to come up with tricks to stop him on the court.

Away from the court, Shaq is a successful businessman and TV analyst. He has several ventures, smart investments, and endorsement deals that have helped him push his net worth to $400 million. Shaq also has a wonderful family, having six kids.

Out of those six kids, three are daughters, Taahirah – 26, Amirah – 20, and Me’arah – 16. The Big Diesel is extra protective of his daughters, and has always talked about the same. He’s so protective that he even has a different dating rule for the girls.

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t want his girls dating NBA Players

Having been in the NBA for 19 seasons as a player, and then over a decade as an analyst, Big Diesel knows how the players think. He knows his daughters are smart and have a bright future ahead of them, and don’t want any man spoiling it for them.

In an interview with US Weekly, the big man elaborated on the same and said,

“I want them to be fully educated or … fully independent. I want them to have most of those goals and once they get 18 on and they become little mini adults, I’m not going to be the dad that says, ‘Do this, do that.’ [I’ll] guide them in the right path … In the perfect world, I’d like them to have a bachelors and masters and [be] going into their own field.”

Shaq plays a buffer between his baby mamas and the daughters. While they enforce the rules, O’Neal swoops in and explains the reasoning behind the same. While kids tend to rebel when parents interfere in their dating lives, I guess the O’Neal girls should pay heed to what their dad has to say this time. He knows what he’s talking about.