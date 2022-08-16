7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal has deadly plans for his daughters’ boyfriends if they pull any hanky-panky

Shaquille O’Neal Said He Would Torture His Daughter’s Boyfriend If They Did Something Inappropriate.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is the father of six children. O’Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal have four children: sons Shareef and Shaqir, as well as daughters Amirah and Me’arah.

The athlete also has a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie’s previous relationship, as well as a daughter, Tahirah, from his previous relationship with Arnetta Yardbourgh. Despite both breakups, O’Neal maintains good relationships with his ex-wives and continues to co-parent his children with them.

If an NBA player ever tries to date Shaq’s daughter they’ll see this 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hs5NkTo1pe — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 22, 2020

“I have two wonderful women who have given me beautiful, gorgeous children, and I have to protect, provide, and love for them forever,” the athlete said on an episode of The Pivot Podcast.

Shaq, as cool as he is, is very protective of the people he loves and will not hesitate to retaliate against those who harm those around him. The Big Diesel has always shown a willingness to protect his family and loved ones, even if it means going too far and making others pay.

Also, read – A skinny 18-year-old dominated LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Carmelo Anthony during the 2007 Team USA Tryouts

Shaquille O’Neal stated that if his daughter’s boyfriend did something inappropriate, he would torture him

Like almost every father in the world, Shaq has a soft spot for his daughters. He’s always assisting them and ensuring their well-being before anything else. A few months ago, the four-time NBA champion even admitted advising his girls to avoid guys like him because he didn’t behave when he was younger.

“I tell my daughters I’m not nothing,” Shaq explained. “I was not nothing. As a result, you must exercise caution. I was a disaster. I was the worst I’d ever been. So, because I went into worse, I can spot them out.”

Furthermore, Shaq has warned those messing with his daughters about the consequences. During an interview with Ellen, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat legend revealed that he knows and invented all of the tricks that boys today use.

“I’m waiting for her to meet a wonderful man. The first thing I have to tell him is that everything you think you’re doing, I invented. I did all the little sly moves, like you’re going to the movies and you start doing stuff like that. So I need to tell him that I understand what he’s thinking.” “I’d just torture him relentlessly. Torture him mercilessly.”

Shaq constantly tries to set a good example for his children and protect them from harm. In this case, his girls get preferential treatment because he’s willing to play mind games with those who try to do things they shouldn’t.

Also, read $70M worth Paul Pierce once threw his headband into the crowd just to get it thrown back at him by a fan