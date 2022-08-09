7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal wouldn’t play one-on-one with his 6’4″, 15-year-old daughter because of this one reason

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t play basketball with his youngest daughter despite her having an incredible 6’4″ height

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest players ever to play the game of basketball. Standing tall at 7 feet 1 inch, Shaq was a dominant force on the court. He couldn’t be guarded on offense, and his defense just complimented his game even further.

Apart from a successful career on the court, Shaq has found great success off the court. Shaq has amassed a net worth of over $400 million using smart investments, endorsements, and earnings. Apart from that, O’Neal hasn’t been very successful in the romantic side of his life.

Also Read: It’s 6’2 Me’arah O’Neal’s turn after Gianna Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter is already dunking

However, O’Neal has six children from his marriage with Shaunie O’Neal. All six kids show Shaq’s genes and are as tall and gifted basketball players as their father. His son, Shareef O’Neal, 6’10”, recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer league. His youngest daughter Me’Arah O’Neal is 15, 6’4″, and already has an offer from UCLA.

Shaquille O’Neal talks about why he won’t play one-on-one with Me’Arah O’Neal

Me’Arah O’Neal, just like her father, is a gifted basketball player. She garnered a lot of attention when her brother Shareef put a video of her dunking when she was only 13!

Here’s a video of Me’Arah O’Neal dunking on a 10ft hoop. She’s 14. The next generation is gonna take over. pic.twitter.com/R9Rk798uZN — Camille Buxeda (@CamilleBuxeda) March 17, 2021

Since then, she’s grown taller and is now a sophomore at Crossroads School. She’s only 15, but she already has an offer from the UCLA Bruins. Despite her basketball prowess, her dad, Shaquille O’Neal, won’t play one-on-one with her.

His reasoning for the same?

“I don’t wanna beat her. I don’t hold back when I step on the court!”

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal takes a “tax bite” from Shaqir O’Neal and Me’arah despite a $400 million fortune

Well, even though her dad doesn’t go one-on-one with her, she can easily play with her siblings, who are also really good basketball players.