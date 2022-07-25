Shaquille O’Neal buys a 13-year-old shoes worth $6843 after his mother posted a plea on social media   

Shaquille O’Neal’s generosity knows no bounds, so when a mother posted a plea about her son not being able to buy size 18 shoes, he obliged.

We know that Shaq is unlike most athletes that we have seen, he loves giving back. So much so that he often gets a lot of plaudits for being one of the more generous athletes.

This is not to disparage the worth of other athletes but rather to highlight the fact that O’Neal does so much for the community and remains a beacon of goodwill.

So, this time we cover a story of how a mother in Atlanta posted a plea on social media about how she was unable to buy the size 18 shoes that her son needed.

Of course, Shaq heard it and he came to the rescue. He is not one to shy away from charity and how the Big Diesel relates to the story is all the more wholesome!

Shaquille O’Neal cannot stop caring for people, and buys a 13-year-old 1o pairs of shoes, worth $6800!

Instead of just chipping in with one shoe, he went out and brought 10 pairs for the kid. While he had abnormally large feet, a size 18, in fact, the Lakers legend knew exactly where to get them.

Shaq buys 13-year-old 10 pairs of size 18 shoes ~ When O’Neal was trying to find size 18 penny loafers for his prom ensemble, his father eventually found Friedman’s Shoes in Atlanta. The owner of the shoe store, Bruce Teilhaber, gave Shaq a pair of shoes for free and ever since.. — Ms Kevin Kalmes 💙💛 (@kkalmes2) May 11, 2019

A shop that also gave Shaq a free pair, so, in kindness, Shaquille always buys shoes from the same store. This time, he splurged on $6843 and he also said he would pay for the kid’s suit.

Why did he do so? According to Shaq the reason, the kid’s mother reminded him of his own mother. A struggling single mom trying to get her son everything.

Shaq felt the connection on a personal level and did not hesitate to help them out. Talk about a big heart. Sometimes his kindness reminds us to be like that every day, you never know what someone is going through.

