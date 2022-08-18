7′ Shaquille O’Neal hilariously lifted a $115 Billion tech mogul in his lap, like only Shaq could

A young Shaquille O’Neal Towers Over Billionaire Bill Gates in Iconic Photo from the NBA player’s early days in the NBA.

Shaquille O’Neal is widely considered to be the most dominant player in NBA history, as well as one of the best centers of all time.

Shaq played in the NBA for 19 years, for six different teams. He is best known for playing for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat. In fact, he has four championships to his name. He has three Finals MVPs and is a 15-time all-star.

Shaq was known as one of the league’s most ferocious dunkers. His athleticism was out of this world. In the low block, his strength, power, footwork, and touch made him impossible to guard. Opposing players had to foul him extremely hard because they couldn’t stop Shaq. All of these factors combined to make Shaq the most dominant player ever.

Shaquille O’Neal has been a towering giant since his rookie days. Shaq eventually grew to be one of the most feared centers in NBA history, standing over 7 feet tall.

In an iconic unseen photograph, a young Shaquille O’Neal towers over billionaire Bill Gates

Shaquille O’Neal ruled the NBA for nearly two decades. Shaq went on to win four NBA championships after many iconic performances, including those with Kobe Bryant.

After retiring, the now 49-year-old became an entrepreneur and businessman, as well as a league analyst. Meanwhile, as the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates is one of the world’s wealthiest people.

The 15-time All-Star once met billionaire businessman Bill Gates and many people are taken aback by the disparity in stature. At the time, the NBA legend was still in his twenties, whereas Bill was around 40.

When Shaq was drafted into the league, he played for the Orlando Magic until 1996. Shaq met Billionaire and Microsoft Founder Bill Gates a year before his trade. He posted a photo with Gates in which he towers over him. NBA fans were stunned to see Lean Shaq, who is regarded as one of the league’s strongest and largest players.

Shaq has his arm around Microsoft founder Bill Gates, as seen in the rare photograph. The meeting took place in 1995 when the superstar player had just graduated from the rookie phase.

