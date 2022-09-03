$400 million Shaquille O’Neal’s questionable TV show cost him $500,000 in damages alone!

Los Angeles Lakers legendary center Shaquille O’Neal took a terrible business decision and lost half a million dollars

Shaquille O’Neal is a big loveable man. Since his retirement from the NBA, the legendary center has taken a career trajectory that has possibly propelled him to even greater heights of fame.

The Inside the NBA host dominated the league as a player. At 7’1″, well over 300 lbs, meeting him on the court was definitely fear-inducing.

He moved like a freight train aiming for the jugular. Nimble yet ruthlessly strong and precise. Once an unstoppable force, Shaq is not an athlete anymore.

In fact, his playing days were far gone in 2010. He should have never played that last season with the Boston Celtics. Not only did he average just 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, but also played with the Lakers’ eternal rivals.

But his decision to join the 17 championships winning team wasn’t the only bad one. To tell the truth, at least he made money with the Celts. But one bad decision cost the Big Aristotle a hell lot of money.

Shaquille O’Neal lost half a million dollars due to an apparently stolen show

Shaq is a perfectionist. He is someone who chases challenges and loves to learn something new every day. He is an NBA legend, a TV host, an actor, a Sherrif, and a Dj, and holds a doctorate in education.

Pretty cool for a guy who started his professional career by breaking blackboards and rival big men.

But even the best of the best have their own mistakes. They can’t always be perfect. Like, take that time Alex Rodriguez thought it was a good idea to date Jennifer Lopez.

In Shaq’s case, thankfully he did not date a megastar who went on to marry her ex. In Shaq’s case, he overreached and made a show that tanked badly.

The show in question, ‘Shaq Vs.,’ was released back in 2009. O’Neal, then 36, was a member of the Phoenix Suns squad. His fading ability and aging body were clearly apparent. And though he made it to the All-Stars, he was never his former self again.

Remember when Shaq challenged Albert Pujols to a home run derby? What a wild time pic.twitter.com/Vx5DhRXV2i — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) January 21, 2020



The premise of the show was that the $400 million worth Shaq would compete with other sports stars but with certain handicaps.

The show was canceled only after two seasons with the final episode featuring Justin Beiber and Jimmy Kimmel. Not to question Shaq, but those two aren’t even athletes so there goes the premise of the show down the drain.

However, the unsuccessful show wasn’t just a miss fire but also caused O’Neal money. An Author named Todd Gallagher alleged that ‘Shaq Vs.’ was stolen from his book ‘Andy Roddick Beat Me with a Frying Pan.’

Todd and the creators reached an out-of-court settlement and the author earned a whopping $500,000. The studio also named Todd a producer on several episodes. What do you think? Did Shaq actually steal the idea from Todd?

