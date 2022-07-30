“Don’t put anybody on a pedestal!”: $400 million worth Shaquille O’Neal shares how his controversial comments stopped him from being a Trillionaire

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has done a lot of great things to help out a lot of people, but he’s also messed up a lot

Shaquille O’Neal was an unstoppable force in his 19 years in the NBA. Standing tall at 7’1, the big man dominated the league and sent shivers down his opponent’s spine. Shaq was so unstoppable that the great Gregg Popovich had to invent ‘Hack-a-Shaq’ to slow him down.

Shaq used his basketball excellence to rack up paycheques worth $292 million from the league. Since then, he’s made smart investment choices, worked on businesses, and gotten endorsements to push his net worth up to $400 million.

No matter how much Shaq earns, he still is connected to his roots and believes in giving back to the community. Through his actions, the big fella has earned a reputation for being a nice man. However, O’Neal isn’t all as nice as people perceive him to be. He’s made mistakes and said the wrong things, which have cost him a lot.

“I would’ve been a trillionaire!”: Shaquille O’Neal

As nice as Shaq tries to be, he is still a human. He’s made his share of mistakes that have cost him dearly. He cheated on his lovely wife, and the mother of four of his children.

Over the years, the big man has also made some controversial statements. Those have been either related to basketball, or political in nature. Shaq commented about politics, talked about the COVID-19 vaccine, and had many more such statements that cost him and his reputation dearly.

According to Shaquille O’Neal, all these have hurt him dearly and stopped him from becoming a ‘trillionaire.’

He often speaks to people, and the one thing he tells them is to never put anybody on a pedestal. We’re all humans, and all of us make errors.

