$400M net worth Shaquille O’Neal’s wild ‘Shaq’s fun house’ festival featuring Steve Aoki and Diplo leaves Jimmy Fallon stunned

In a past interview with veteran talk-show host Jimmy Fallon, Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, revealed intricate details of a wild party he hosted with Diplo, Carnage, and Steve Aoki in attendance.

An NBA Hall of Famer, entrepreneur, investor, television personality, and DJ, Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many hats. It’s been more than a decade since the four-time champion retired from pro basketball. Nonetheless, his calendar continues to be choc-a-block with various commitments.

There is no denying that Shaq could be intimidating in every way. However, the former seven-foot Lakers center knows how to have fun. The Big Aristotle’s hilarious antics, trash talk, and gestures never fail to entertain. The three-time Finals MVP’s talents weren’t only limited to basketball.

The 50-year-old has a special place for music and has been pursuing his hobby of DJing since his days as a student at Louisiana State University. Shaq also goes by the name of DJ Diesel. The two-time scoring champion began his foray into the music world, releasing multiple studio rap albums, and would later find his one true love in the DJing space.

The fifteen-time All-Star went big for the first time in 2015 at the TomorrowWorld. Post which DJ Diesel continues to tour internationally, as well. One of his sold-out performances includes the Lollapalooza festival in 2019. Thus it’s not hard to believe Shaq could party till the wee hours of the morning.

Shaq’s fun house

An annual music festival organized by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, featuring top names from the hip hop and EDM industry, having a carnival-style theme. In a past appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Shaq revealed details about his yearly mega event.

“It started at 2 o’clock, it was called Shaq’s fun house,” said the former Lakers center. “I got all the greatest DJs, Diplo, Carnage, Steve Aoki came through, we just had a party from 2 am to 8 am.”

The Diesel’s comments had veteran host Jimmy Fallon in splits, who couldn’t fathom the details, revealing he would call it Jimmy’s sleep house, to which Shaq replied.

“You wouldn’t have slept. You’ve would have had fun just looking at crazy Gronk, he’s the craziest white guy, I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Well, the former seven-foot baller surely lives up to his larger-than-life persona, and who’s complaining?

