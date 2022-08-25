$400M worth Shaquille O’Neal recalls embarrassing situation involving filling son’s resume

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal admits never having a real job in his life, recalling an embarrassing situation.

With an estimated net worth of $400M, Shaquille O’Neal is one of the wealthiest athletes in American Sports. The Big Diesel mirrored his successful NBA career in the world of business too. The former Lakers center is a regular in TVCs and even has some feature films to his credit.

The Hall of Famer has investments in sectors like FMCG, hospitality, tech, and clothing, to name a few. His noteworthy fundings include Papa John’s, Five Guys, Lyft, Reebok, Barneys New York, and JC Penny, among many others. The seven-foot athlete is one of the most marketable celebs in the USA.

The four-time champion also dons the role of an analyst on the award-winning show Inside the NBA. Despite being retired for over a decade, Shaq continues to have his plate full. The three-time Finals MVP could serve as an ideal example to the current crop of players for managing their careers post retiring from the hardwood.

Nonetheless, Shaq feels he’s never had a real job in his life, recalling an embarrassing episode with his son.

Shaquille O’Neal regrets not being able to help his son fill a resume.

Despite having earned enough for his generations to reap benefits, Shaq still has insecurities. A man of many hats, the former NBA player is a DJ, TV analyst, investor, podcaster, and philanthropist. Despite having so many skills, the fifteen-time All-Star feels he’s incompetent.

Shaq: “I never had a real job in my life. When I was trying to help my son fill out a resume, I had to call somebody … I couldn’t do it … I was embarrassed.” (via @DamienHaffenden, https://t.co/9lwBLuPmQg) pic.twitter.com/3QTdd55roK — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 25, 2022

Shaq’s revelation comes as a bit of a surprise, given his lineage in education. The Lakers legend holds a doctorate from Barry University in Human Resource Development. The NBA superstar has often emphasized the importance of good education, making sure all his children at least attain a graduation degree if they wish to have a slice of his fortune.

Nevertheless, Shaq has no reason to feel embarrassed, given he’s provided his children with all the comfort they need in the world, always being there during their important dates. While he may feel he doesn’t have a real job, the Diesel’s continuous acts of kindness towards those in need speak for itself.

