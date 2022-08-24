Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal wore brand new $160 shoes every night for a special reason

Shaquille O'Neal wore brand new $160 shoes every night for a special reason
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: Old Trafford cricket ground pitch report for England vs South Africa 2nd Test
Next Article
When 7-time World Champion Michael Schumacher suffered 135 mph bike accident
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal wore brand new $160 shoes every night for a special reason
Shaquille O’Neal wore brand new $160 shoes every night for a special reason

Shaquille O’Neal, an NBA Hall of Famer, used to wear a different pair of sneakers…