$420 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal Stepped In After George Mikan’s Family Couldn’t Afford His Funeral

In the year 2022, Shaquille O’Neal is pretty much a household name, whether you are a basketball fan or not. The big man has worked hard to attain his status as an NBA legend.

As a legend of the game, it is only natural that Shaq has good relationships with those much like himself. From those who came before him like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Charles Barkley to those who came after him like Yao Ming and Kevin Garnett.

However, none of his relationships with legends are more cherished than the one he had with George Mikan. A man he was privileged to meet and a man whose funeral he helped pay for.

Shaquille O’Neal helped pay for George Mikan’s funeral, a man he refers to as the first dominant big man

Over the years there have been many legendary big men. Kareem, Russell, Robinson, Ewing, and Chamberlain are just a few of the memorable names. However, very few remember the first to ever dominate the backboard, George Mikan.

One man who does though, and was grateful for meeting him, is Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq spoke of their meeting in his book Shaq Uncut and even revealed he helped the Mikan family pay for his funeral as they couldn’t afford it.

O’Neal, who is worth an impressive $420 million, asked Mikan’s family to reach out to the Heat office. He then took care of the entire funeral’s cost.

“It is a shame that George Mikan isn’t remembered the same way as some of the other more recent stars. He was the first dominant big man. Let’s get real: he has a drill named after him. When he passed away, I helped pay for his funeral. I was honored to help out.”

Mikan certainly was a great, progenitor center that serves as the basis for all big men. Shaq is right in remembering him and honoring him as well.

Shaq was pretty surprised when George Mikan asked for his autograph

There can be no denying that Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest of all time. However, he was left shocked when the first great, George Mikan asked for an autograph for his kids.

“He had a pen and paper in his hand and he said, “Would you please sign this autograph for me?” I was blown away.”

“Because of you, there’s no limits to where we can play.” –@SHAQ Tonight we raise George Mikan’s jersey into the rafters. pic.twitter.com/ljJkLJEFTy — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 30, 2022

Basketball truly is a wonderful sport that connects all who step into it, no matter the generation.