“4th Best Player in the NBA but…”: Luka Doncic’s Status as Mavericks’ Best Player Questioned by Former NBA Star

Luka Doncic has lately been appearing quite often in the conversations about MVP-worthy players and the best NBA players list. However, former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin omitted the Slovenian from his list of best players. In fact, speaking on the Gil’s Arena show, the former Denver Nuggets player thinks that Doncic is not the best player, even in his own Dallas Mavericks team.

Advertisement

Despite forming a dynamic duo with Kyrie Irving last season, the Mavs failed to book their berths for the playoffs last season. Deliberating on Doncic’s skills and qualities as a best player, Martin and Gilbert Arenas concluded that the Slovenian would not last in one-on-one plays against Kyrie Irving and even Spencer Dinwiddie.

Kenyon Martin dismisses Luka Doncic as one of the best players for the Dallas Mavericks

Last season, Luka Doncic displayed his true potential with a 60-point triple-double game against the New York Knicks. The 2019 Rookie of the Year helped Dallas secure an overtime 126-121 win, all while posting 21 rebounds and 10 assists as well. This made him the seventh player ever to score over 50 points in a game, along with double figures in all three attacking metrics.

Advertisement

Despite such dynamic potential of the Slovenian, Kenyon Martin refuses to regard Doncic as one of the Mavs’ best. Though Doncic is frequent in NBA’s MVP discussions, Martin disregarded all those claims and looked at things from their face value.

“Enough said, he is the fourth best player in the NBA compared to the bulls**t list from the other day and in MVP conversations. But, in my opinion, I don’t think he’s the best on his team.”

The conversation seemed to have several awkward silences as what Martin just said might be regarded as a ‘hot take.’ Doncic indeed has the potential to lead the triple-doubles list over the years in the future.

However, much to the contrary, the panelists at Gil’s Arena show might disagree. Kenyon Martin and Gilbert Arenas quickly presumed that Doncic might fail in one-on-one situations if it was against teammates Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/headhonchospor2/status/1715147171593429496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Kenyon Martin: If you put him against Kyrie, Luka might not touch the ball. Gilbert Arenas: Where y’all rank (Spencer) Dinwiddie? Alright he (Luka Doncic) can’t beat him (Dinwiddie).”

Fair enough, perhaps the panelists might have come to this conclusion after Doncic failed to carry his team to the playoffs last season. During this recently concluded pre-season, Luka Doncic’s absence was widely noticed alongside Kyrie Irving and Jaden Hardy. The three injury-ridden stars could put a perilous question on the Mavs, who expect a fruitful regular season run to play the playoffs this year.

Kyrie Irving claimed guarding Luka Doncic earned him a new Mavs contract

Kyrie Irving is also well aware of his teammate’s prowess as a basketball player. The 2016 NBA champion recently signed a three-year $126,000,000 deal with the Mavericks that binds him to the franchise till 2026. However, while describing the El Matador, Irving joked how guarding Doncic the best earned him a big-money deal from Mark Cuban.

“I mean I feel like I’m one of the guys that guards him the best. That’s probably why I’m on the team! Nah…I’m joking!”

While speaking on the Locked On Mavs podcast, Irving constantly kept joking around, definitely feeling the best of himself. Usually, one won’t find Ky being this chilled and relaxed with the media.

All in all, it seems like Uncle Drew is loving his time in Dallas. Very recently, the former Cavalier also claimed how he would have loved to be a Maverick had the Dallas franchise drafted him back in 2011.