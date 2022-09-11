LeBron James presented Cavs fans with a false narrative to ensure his 3rd championship

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James rejoined Cleveland Cavaliers squad with a promise of their first championship

The kid from Akron has come a long way since he became a national sensation in high school. LeBron James, now 37-year-old, joined the league with an unsaid promise.

He promised Cleveland and the world greatness. A greatness that would dwarf even the greatest of all-time. Today, that kid stands only 1325 points behind the all-time scoring champ, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Drafted in 2003 by the Cavaliers, James was an instant hit. He averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game in his debut season and won the ROTY award.

He has not looked back since. LBJ has 4 NBA Championships, 4 MVPs, 4 Finals MVPs, and one scoring title under his belt. But that’s not even half of his career achievements.

It seems as if he is on a mission to prove the laws of the world wrong. At 37, he is objectively as dominant as he was in his early 20s.

Last season, Bron scored 30.3 points per game. However, the fact that he also registered 2.9 threes a game, the most in his career, proves how the King can adapt to whatever is thrown his way.

That being said, a lack of belongingness will follow James wherever he goes. He was, after all, one of the first few players who pushed for franchises’ to build their own super teams.

His term in Miami made him an instant villain the rival fan bases hated. So, his decision to move back to Cleveland earned doubt from the community.

LeBron James may have run a false narrative upon joining the Cavaliers

After winning two championships with Miami, LeBron left the Heat for his second stint with the Cavaliers. Before his arrival back to his original team, he penned down an essay in which he wrote a great deal of things.

Though heartwarming, we can’t help but note that the essay, which was effectively LeBron’s statement for Cavs, was a tad bit misleading.

LeBron wrote: “When I left Cleveland, I was on a mission. I was seeking championships, and we won two. But Miami already knew that feeling. Our city hasn’t had that feeling in a long, long, long time. My goal is still to win as many titles as possible, no question. But what’s most important for me is bringing one trophy back to Northeast Ohio.” He continued: “I always believed that I’d return to Cleveland and finish my career there. I just didn’t know when. After the season, free agency wasn’t even a thought. But I have two boys and my wife, Savannah, is pregnant with a girl. I started thinking about what it would be like to raise my family in my hometown. I looked at other teams, but I wasn’t going to leave Miami for anywhere except Cleveland. The more time passed, the more it felt right. This is what makes me happy.”

Kyrie understands the pressure Lebron had to deliver a championship to Cleveland. 👏 pic.twitter.com/W2KGTRHOgg — theScore (@theScore) September 2, 2022

James claimed that he had decided to leave Miami for life in Cleveland. He wanted to raise his kids there, wanted to end his career there. But after one championship and many NBA Finals losses, LeBron decided to bid adieu to Cleveland.

He moved to LA and joined the Lakers where he won another chip. There might just be another chance for LeBron to go back to his home team. Perhaps it’s too late now for him. But whatever the case, Bron was definitely misleading in his essay.

