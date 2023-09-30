Kyrie Irving Names ‘Luka Doncic Reason’ That Led to $126,000,000 Mavericks Contract: “Probably Why I’m on the Team!”

Kyrie Irving recently addressed Dallas Mavericks fans on the Locked on Mavericks podcast. During the media day, Kyrie shared his thoughts on the upcoming season and how excited he is for it. The most noticeable thing about his appearance was how positive Irving was. He seemed to be in good spirits and was joking around with the hosts. He even poked fun at his teammate Luka Doncic, claiming he is one of the guys who guards Luka Magic the best, and that is why he got his $126,000,000 deal.

Heading into the off-season after the conclusion of 2022-2023, there were a lot of questions about Irving’s future. Rumors of a possible move to the Los Angeles Lakers persisted. Additionally, a number of other teams were starting to enquire about his availability. It’s quite possible that Uncle Drew even had his pick of the litter. However, he chose to stay back in Dallas and sign a three-year, $126 Million deal with the Mavs.

Kyrie Irving jokingly claims his ability to guard Luka Doncic is why the Mavericks re-signed him

Recently, the Locked on Mavs podcast hosted Kyrie Irving during Media Day. Looking exhilarated before the 2023-2024 NBA season, Ky was having fun talking on the podcast. He was casual and even joked around with the co-hosts. In particular, he took a sly shot at his superstar teammate Luka Doncic.

Asked about what it is like guarding El Matador, Irving gave a hilarious response. He jokingly suggested that the reason the Mavericks handed him a three-year $126,000,000 deal was because he was one of the few guys who guarded Luka the best. An incredible answer from Kyrie, who, more often than not, is rather cagey with the media.

“I mean I feel like I’m one of the guys that guards him the best. That’s probably why I’m on the team! Nah…I’m joking!”

Clearly, the 2016 NBA Champion was feeling himself that day, because the jokes didn’t stop there. He also joked about the power forward position, claiming it to be the easiest position to play in basketball. Of course, he’s just messing around, but he points out that all one has to do is rebound, shoot threes, post up, and not worry about passing.

At the end of the day, all jokes aside, it’s nice to see Kyrie take such a casual tone with the media. It’s been too long since he’s acted like himself in front of the camera. Hopefully, this is just a glimpse of future interviews to come.

Irving is feeling great as a Dallas Maverick and wishes they had drafted him in 2011

Kyrie Irving is loving life in Dallas. Having just signed his new contract, Uncle Drew is feeling great about the Mavericks’ chances of going all the way, especially with the pairing of him and Luka Doncic. Recently, he even had a few interviews during practice, where he heaped praise on the organization.

Commending the Mavs organization for really caring about all its players, the eight-time All-Star dropped a huge bomb, as he revealed he would have loved to have been drafted by the team back in 2011.

It’s a strange response, especially considering Irving won his first championship with the team that initially drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The past is in the past, and now, Ky will be looking to win a championship in Texas, further cementing his legacy.