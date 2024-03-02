Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Ponder Over The ‘New Wave’ Of Having 2 Bigs Given The Timberwolves’ Success

The success of the Minnesota Timberwolves in this campaign has turned them into an interesting case study. After all, the franchise’s utilization of their 2 bigs, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert has become the talk of the town. Amidst the rise in interest over the matter, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently reflected on that aspect. The former Boston Celtics duo pondered over this ‘new wave’ while candidly revealing their thoughts in the latest episode of KG Certified.

Advertisement

Initially, the Celtics legends discussed the NBA teams’ recent inclination toward putting two big men on the floor. They highlighted how organizations such as the Celtics, the Sacramento Kings, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have followed in the footsteps of the Timberwolves. Reflecting on this ongoing trend of reverting to the traditional setup, Garnett raised the question,

“Is this the new wave?”

Advertisement

Pierce provided a detailed overview of the scenario while highlighting the nature of the partnership between KAT and Gobert.

“The only reason they can do that is because one of the bigs can shoot threes and he can still spread the floor. Then you got a good big that can roll and finish at the rim with the lob threat. So that’s why that works,” the 46-year-old mentioned.

This statement of the 2008 Finals MVP captured the essence of the franchise’s success mantra. The complementary feature of the combination at times played a more vital role in their resurgence than their stature. Defensively, this has provided the team with elite rim protection while ensuring a peripheral option. Offensively, they have brought in versatility with Towns being a threat in transition and Gobert staying around the paint in buildup plays.

On top of it, the individual quality of the NBA stars has certainly played a vital part in their impressive run. KAT is currently averaging 8.5 rebounds, and 22.4 points per game while shooting a remarkable 43.5% from behind the arc. On the other hand, Gobert has registered 12.6 rebounds per game while scoring at the rate of 64.6% from the field.

Advertisement

The holistic service has been exemplary, making Wolves first in defensive rating (107.7) and third in net rating (7) while setting benchmarks for the rest of the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns had previously validated the words of Paul Pierce

Last month, Karl-Anthony Towns shed light on the franchise’s ongoing run while putting into focus their foundation for success. During an interview with Bleacher Report, the 28-year-old mentioned, “I think that we’re just doing a great job as a team of staying committed and staying committed to the one goal we have in mind, which is to be the best team and the best version of ourselves every single day”.

Following that, the 4x All-Star highlighted the impact of Gobert on the overall roster as well as on his development as a competitor. “He helps me to be a better defender, allows me to play make more gives me a chance to dribble the ball and facilitate at an even higher level. I think Rudy’s done a lot for our team first off, but for me, secondly, I think that he’s helped me a lot in unlocking me more as a player,” he stated.

These comments certainly made other NBA teams think as several have already started implementing them. The Celtics have deployed Al Horford alongside Kristaps Porzingis while the Cavs have paired Evan Mobley with Jarrett Allen. The Kings have also initiated experimenting with Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, and Trey Lyles.

Hence, the NBA may well be undergoing a silent paradigm shift at this stage. Simultaneously, the teams will have to be cautious while attempting to implement the strategy as distinctive skill sets remain the priority. The long-term outcome of the method stays unknown at this stage as the fans keep an eye on the transition.