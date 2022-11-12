4x NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal Recalled Father’s ‘101 Advice,’ That Made him a Fan Favorite

An NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal continues to remain a fan favorite amongst many. In a career spanning over two decades, the former seven-foot center entertained us with his unfathomable dominance in the paint. The Big Diesel was a freak of nature, posterizing opponents and shattering rims.

The first pick in the 1992 draft, Shaq was selected by the Orlando Magic. The former Louisana State player had the likes of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen intimidated by his physicality, something he used to his benefit, given his sighting on the court had opponents beat.

At age 34, the Big Diesel already had 4-titles, 3-Finals MVPs, 1-league MVP, and two-scoring titles to his credit. At a time when fatigue could have set into him, having achieved almost everything in the NBA book, Shaq remembered the wise words of his father, who told him to give fans their money’s worth.

Also read: $400 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal Once Had to Work at Burger King to Get His Hands on Michael Jordan’s Biggest Gift to ‘Ball Fans’

In an interview from the past, Shaq revealed what kept his passion for the game alive.

Shaquille O’Neal played hard for the fans.

Arguably the most dominant center to play the game, Shaq was undoubtedly a first-ballot Hall of Famer post his 3-peat with the Lakers. Nevertheless, the fifteen-time All-Star made sure his competitive zeal remained intact, recalling his old man’s advice, saying the following.

“I would get an adrenaline boost from the fans,” said the three-time Finals MVP.

“Going back to my father, he took me to a game one time, it’s a terrible game, and we were riding the car and he says, ‘If you ever make it to this level, make sure you put on a performance for the people that paid their money to watch you perform.’ So whenever I play, I always took pride in that, and like I needed that, I would have to come in arenas, and sometimes I didn’t feel like playing and see this man, his beautiful wife or father or son or a family, who come to watch me play, little kids with the Shaq jersey, man, I know, I gotta step up for them.”

There is no denying the seven-foot center was a major draw for fans, making him high on box office appeal.

Shaquille O’Neal’s popularity.

While most of his popularity comes courtesy of his decorated NBA career, the Lakers legend has donned many hats over the years, whether it be that of a DJ, television analyst, brand ambassador, businessman/investor, actor, and philanthropist.

The Big Diesel holds a commanding brand value, with billboards and TVCs of him everywhere. The Hall of Famer endorses a host of products, helping him build a $400 million fortune.

Also read: 325 Lbs ‘Shredded’ Shaquille O’Neal Posts Concerning Leg Workout Video, Fans Fear Painful Injury