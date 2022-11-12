$400 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal Once Had to Work at Burger King to Get His Hands on Michael Jordan’s Biggest Gift to ‘Ball Fans’

Shaquille O’Neal grew up in a financially troubled household. His step-father, Sgt. Philip Harrison, due to the nature of his job, moved around a lot. Once when he was in Germany, a 13-year-old Shaq desired to own a pair of brand-new Air Jordan. So, he got himself a job at Burger King on the base.

Harrison was a strict man. He never gave something out easily. Instead, he believed in making his young son work to earn whatever he desired. So, he was hell-bent on raising Shaq with these values.

To be fair to Diesel, every child dreams of owning a pair of Air Jordan. Almost as if wearing a pair would turn you into Michael Jordan himself. The 13-year-old kid, who would later turn into an absolute unit, was the same as every other child.

Shaquille O’Neal took a job at Burger King

In his book Shaq Uncut, O’Neal wrote in detail about his first job. Barely a teenager, O’Neal demanded AJs from his father but Harrison declined. Though, he gave his son an alternative.

Harrison gave Shaq two options: find a job or work for him. Shaq chose the former and went looking for a job. Shaq in his book wrote:

“I was about thirteen years old and I started wanting stuff, but I had no money. My father said, “I’m not buying you anything unless you work for it. So you go out and get a job or you are going to work for me.” I applied for a job at the Burger King on the base in Germany. I lived on A Street, so I had to walk up a couple of hills to get there, but I didn’t care because I wanted my own money so I could buy the Air Jordans I had my eye on.”

One thing is for sure, O’Neal displayed the same tenacity throughout his life. Perhaps this childhood incident turned him into the man he is today, known for his ability to get what he wants.

Shaq’s step-father was tough on his son

Sgt. Harrison was a proud man who believed in withholding values. He inculcated many such values in his son Shaq as well. But the problem with Sarge’s lessons was that they often came with beatings.

Harrison beat up Shaq often for breaking any rules. Though Shaq has often supported him for doing so, it’s not easy to condone Philip’s methods. His methods reek of a bygone era now frowned upon. Inculcating good values is necessary but not by the means of force.

