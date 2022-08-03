Basketball

4x NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal slams Kevin Durant’s $196M worth decision to leave Brooklyn

4x NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal slams Kevin Durant's $196M worth decision to leave Brooklyn
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
IND W vs BRB W T20 2022 records: India vs Barbados Women head to head record in T20 Commonwealth Games
Next Article
A rookie Anthony Edwards believed 6ft 10’ Kevin Durant is the GOAT over Michael Jordan and LeBron James
NBA Latest Post
A rookie Anthony Edwards believed 6ft 10’ Kevin Durant is GOAT over Michael Jordan and LeBron James
A rookie Anthony Edwards believed 6ft 10’ Kevin Durant is the GOAT over Michael Jordan and LeBron James

It turns out, the Minnesota Timberwolves sensational guard is a Kevin Durant stan and he…