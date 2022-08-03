4x NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal slams Kevin Durant’s $196M worth decision to leave Brooklyn

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal sheds light on Kevin Durant’s demand to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets.

Many believed this year’s free agency to be a quiet affair, but the fireworks in Brooklyn could very well change the dynamics of the league. Post Kyrie Irving’s request for a trade, Kevin Durant followed suit, sending shockwaves in the NBA circles.

While Uncle Drew isn’t happy about being offered the max extension, the Slim Reaper is in no mood to waste his prime, looking to join a contender. Entering the final year of his contract, Irving has a $37M player option. On the other hand, KD has 4-years $196M left on his agreement.

As Irving continues to be controversy’s favorite child, Durant’s request for a trade has caused a storm. The two-time champion had come to Brooklyn to build something special after being called out for ring chasing, courtesy of his move to join the Warriors.

Currently, on the hot seat, KD has been receiving a lot of flak for his decision. Recently, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal gave his view on the whole scenario.

Shaquille O’Neal throws shade at Kevin Durant’s desire to be traded.

Representing the old school era, Shaquille O’Neal isn’t a fan of the super team culture. Thus it’s no surprise that the Diesel despised Durant’s decision to request a trade. The Lakers legend speaks from a G14 classification, having won four championships and three Finals MVPs.

According to Shaq, the Nets were KD’s team and a perfect opportunity for him to enrich his legacy. The two-time Finals MVP’s chance to get rid of the Warriors ghost. However, the Big Aristotle believes the Nets superstar wants the easier way out.

Shaq on KD’s trade request: “When you put a house together, you should live in it…You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work, I guess…You know he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.” (via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/RbyCKxpyFg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 2, 2022

As teams continue to lineup at the Nets’ door, the front office is in no mood to hurry, looking to make the best deal. According to the latest reports, Durant is set to meet owner Joe Tsai to discuss trade.

