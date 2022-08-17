LeBron James’ $50,000 gift from his mother sparked a huge controversy during high school days

LeBron James received a Hummer from his mother, which sparked a lot of controversy during his eligibility to play in the NBA after being dubbed the NBA’s top prospect.

In 2003, LeBron James was the No. 1 pick in the NBA draught and was driving a new $50,000 sport utility vehicle. The Ohio High School Athletic Association confirmed that the vehicle was a genuine gift from his mother and not the work of an outsider.

James and his mother live in Akron, Ohio, in public housing. When asked how she could get such a loan, a family member who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “LeBron James is collateral enough.”

That alluded to James’s impending millionaire status in the NBA.

LeBron James will be featured in a Super Bowl ad for GMC today, introducing the HUMMER EV, the electric version of the car he drove in high school that caused so much controversy surrounding his eligibility.

An athlete loses amateur status if he or she “capitalizes on athletic fame by receiving money or gifts of monetary value,” according to an Ohio athletic association bylaw.

The vehicle is a pewter Hummer H2 from General Motors. James’ version has three TVs and a computer game connection. According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, James received the vehicle as a birthday present from his mother, Gloria. His mother was said to have used a car loan to finance the purchase.

How an S.U.V. prompted an investigation into LeBron James

When LeBron’s mother, Gloria, gave him the Hummer for his 18th birthday in high school, it caused quite a stir. She had borrowed $50,000, effectively skirting OSHAA rules that prohibit gifts worth more than $100.

The Hummer was customized with televisions, a video game console, and custom sound. Rovell estimates it’s worth around $18,000 now, but a car like that has a lot of hidden value.

James was later barred from St. Vincent-St. Mary for accepting throwback jerseys that exceeded the gift limit. He successfully appealed the ban and had it reversed.

Hummer is back.

Clair Muscaro, the commissioner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, determined that James’ amateur status was not jeopardized. He concluded that Gloria, had provided proof that she purchased the vehicle for him.

If nothing else, the car serves as a friendly reminder of how completely insane the hype surrounding James in high school was. It was ridiculous, and we may never see it again in relation to generational prospects. Even more bizarre, in retrospect, he has completely lived up to the billing in his career.

Rarely has a high school basketball player received as much attention as James. Some of his games had been relocated to college stadiums. Some were broadcasted on ESPN2 on a national scale.

