5 Months After $9.5M Chicago Mansion Sale, Michael Jordan Rumored to Building 125,000 sq.ft Home Near Grove XXIII

Despite Michael Jordan’s reputation as one the best basketball players ever, the majority of his wealth comes elsewhere. The Bulls legend is a billionaire through way of his many investments. He ensures he enjoys himself with his finances through his various properties. Only five months after selling his Chicago mansion for $9.5 million, MJ is rumored to be a part of managing a new property.

Advertisement

In December of 2024, Jordan sold his infamous mansion in Highland Park. He initially put the house for $29 million. Jordan would be receiving a loss at this price point due to the valued $50 million renovations over the years. He eventually lowered the price even more to $9.5 million. Even at that reduced price, that’s more than all but 0.2% of people will make in their lifetime.

The six-time NBA champion was able to recoup something despite the major loss. However, it isn’t stopping him from investing in a new property. He is moving far away from the brisk Chicago weather and heading to the sunny skies of the Sunshine State.

Jordan’s rumored new project is a property close to his private golf course, Grove XXIII in Florida. The members-only golf course is one of Jordan’s most prized possessions.

The Hall-of-Fame guard loves golf nearly as much as he loves basketball. There are many instances where Jordan would play golf either before or after important games throughout his NBA career. This background information causes many to believe this mystery property belongs to ‘Air Jordan.

The details of the property have seemingly become public. Three miles from the golf course, a 125,000-square-foot home is under construction. It isn’t clear who owns the property. However, the company that is building the home is Jupiter Wheels, which is operated by Jordan’s financial advisor.

The builders are constructing the house on a plot that is 20 acres wide. For context, the 20-acre size is equivalent to 871,200 square feet. The estimated value is $1.5 million.

Confirmation still awaits whether the property belongs to Jordan. Assuming that it does, he will only be three miles away from the Grove XXIII. Additionally, he will be only 7.3 miles from The Medalist Golf Club, which ranks as one of the best courses in the nation.

Jordan earned around $90 million dollars in the course of his career. With that much money, he could build his new house 60 times over.