“That Makes Two of Us”: Mark Cuban Was as Confused By Luka Doncic Getting Traded to LA as Chandler Parsons

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Mark Cuban looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, now minority, Mark Cuban had stated in the past that he would never trade Doncic. This makes the shocking news of sending Doncic to LA in exchange for Anthony Davis even more surprising. Former Maverick Chandler Parsons reached out to Cuban for his reaction, who said he was just as confused as everyone else.

Advertisement

Cuban originally bought the Mavericks in 2000 and sold his majority stake in 2023. During his 23-year tenure with the team, he became one of the most iconic owners in NBA history. Parsons took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to speak on the massive Doncic trade. Parsons said he texted Cuban confessing his confusion, and Cuban’s reaction reflected that of the general public. He said,

“I texted [Cuban]. I said, ‘I’m so confused.’ He wrote back, ‘That makes two of us.’ That tells you right there he wasn’t involved.”

“I texted (Mark Cuban) and I said, ‘I’m so confused.’ He wrote back, ‘That makes two of us.” – @ChandlerParsons The Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers shocked the former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks.@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/3EyMZWBvgW — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 3, 2025

The Mavericks, Lakers and Jazz kept the conversations regarding this trade completely quiet. Even Cuban didn’t have any inkling the organization’s franchise star was the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade. Only one person in the Mavericks front office was responsible for this deal, general manager Nico Harrison.

Nico Harrison is responsible for the Doncic trade

One of the most glaring differences in Cuban’s approach as an owner compared to his contemporaries was his love and knowledge of the game. He was heavily involved in the decisions the team made. However, that is not the case with the new ownership group, who, as Parsons reveals, due to their lack of basketball knowledge gave Harrison full control over basketball operations. Parsons said,

“This new ownership, Patrick Dumont, Adelson family, they’re business people. They know nothing about the NBA and basketball. They have fully given Nico the keys to do decisions and make big, bold moves like this.”

Harrison was the one who approached the Lakers dangling Doncic as a trade piece. The reception of Harrison’s move is far from joyful for the Mavericks faithful. However, time will tell whether the deal proves to be the right choice or the biggest mistake in franchise history.