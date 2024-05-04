“I Hate The NBA For That Reason They Owe Me $5000”: Charles Barkley Reminisces Over Larry Bird And Julius Erving’s Iconic Scuffle

The 80’s and 90’s were a completely different era of basketball. Fans often talk about current players being successful in the old days of the league but given the altercations and physicality that took place back then, it may just have been a whole different ball game. Speaking on the topic here, Charles Barkley recently opened up about a scuffle in which he had no part and is still holding a grudge against the NBA.

The former Phoenix Suns man recently made an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast. During his time there, he went on to talk about the infamous Larry Bird-Julius Erving scuffle that took place during the 1984 NBA season, before hilariously reminding he NBA it owes him some money.

“First of all, I hate the NBA for that reason. They owe me $5000. I’m still pissed to this day. Cuz one thing I’ll never do is hold a guy for another guy to hit him and I’ve been mad. I’m still mad to this day. You owe me $5000, Adam Silver [Current commissioner of the NBA].”

Charles Barkley claimed he would never hold a guy so that another guy could beat him up but looking at the video, Barkley does seem to be holding Larry Bird. However, Sir Charles claims he was only trying to stop the fight.

The league, on the other hand, did not see it that way and Barkley was fined for the alleged role he played in the scuffle along with 76ers legend, Moses Malone, with the former NBA man claiming he was later fined $5000.

However, an article from The New York Times claims that it was a $1000 fine and not $5000 that was levied on Charles Barkley.

“Moses Malone of the 76ers and M. L. Carr were fined $3,000 each; the rookie Charles Barkley of the 76ers was fined $1,000; 12 other players were fined $500 each for coming off the bench; Billy Cunningham was fined $2,500 for threatening after the game to send out a player to pick a fight with Bird.”

The altercation started with Julius Erving taking a swing of sorts that knocked down Larry Bird. Bird decided to get into Erving’s face which eventually led to the two throwing hands at one another.

As Bird started to retaliate, Charles Barkley and Moses Malone came from the back to hold Larry Bird. Now, according to Barkley, he was holding Bird back so that he would not hit Dr J but the league certainly did not see it that way.

Whatever the case may be, Sir Charles still has some hard feelings regarding the whole ordeal and still believes that the NBA owes him $5000. Unfortunately for him, however, it is very unlikely he will ever get his hands on that money.