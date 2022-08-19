$50 million man Charles Barkley admits his amazing relationship with father despite abandonment

Charles Barkley is one of the most endearing basketball personalities of this era.

The former Sixers star has added to the legacy of a glorious career with a legendary tv persona of his own. Barkley is one of the most popular athletes from his time and is much revered in the league.

Barkley has been outspoken when it comes to politics and worldview. Never one to shirk away from debate, Chuck’s personal views are also common knowledge now.

Barkley’s childhood and his financial struggles are also well recorded. Chuck grew up without his father and this shaped his personality considerably.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Chuck delved into further details regarding his childhood. Chuck’s maturity is well in display in the manner he describes the intricacies of his relationship with his father.

How did Barkley’s relationship with his father improve?

$50 million former NBA man talks about how he is on great terms with his father and about how all bad blood shall stay in the past. It is genuinely refreshing to hear the story of an estranged father bonding with his son.

Everything still isn’t perfect. The Chuckster points out how he acknowledges and confronted his father’s mistakes but forgave the man regardless.

However, Barkley was also quick to bring to notice the fact that the timing of his father’s return was suspect. Chuck holds it against his father about how he gets to reap the rewards of being Charles Barkley’s father while not having to contribute to his success.

This lesser-seen side of Barkley is as real as it gets with Sir Charles. The jester cap is not on at all times in Chuck’s world.

