“Problem With Philly Is Joel Embiid Is The Best Player”: Sam Mitchell Goes At 76ers Star For Not Being In Shape And Showing Up Late

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) limps to the bench during a time out during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid hasn’t had the best PR since the 2024-25 season began. As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to tumble down the standings, the onus of their repeated failures lays atop their best player’s shoulders. Former NBA player, Sam Mitchell, took to SiriusXM NBA Radio to criticize Embiid for not doing nearly enough as the team’s leader.

Advertisement

“Problem with Philly is, Joel Embiid is the best player. Your best player shows up late. Your best player is not in shape—he puts himself at risk for injuries, which he’s hurt again now.”

Joel Embiid has again been ruled out for Sunday’s game with knee swelling.@SamMitchellNBA talks with @BGeltzNBA about the challenges facing Sixers head coach Nick Nurse. pic.twitter.com/AmlV0bi8V8 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 23, 2024

News of the 76ers team meeting after their 12th loss of the season leaking led to quite the damning portrayal of Embiid’s character. With Tyrese Maxey calling him out for constantly being late to practices, it was seen as though the ’23 MVP wasn’t taking his job as the team’s superstar seriously.

While there have been reports that leaks of how ‘bombastic’ this meeting was have been blown way out of proportion, the jury is still out on Joel’s drive to succeed. Him being out of shape is another indication of this.

He has been advised to cut down on his weight due to his sheer height and size. He claimed to have lost 25-30 pounds after the 2023-24 season. However, watching him lumber around on NBA hardwood hardly shows off any improvement in his weight.

Joel Embiid looking for the ‘snitch’ who leaked the meeting

Shams Charania was first to the scene when reporting the contents of the supposedly ‘heated’ 76ers team-exclusive meeting. Details of what transpired were leaked soon after the meeting concluded, shocking players on the squad.

Embiid, more so then being surprised at the leak, was livid. He said, “Whoever leaked that is a real piece of s**t. We talked about a lot of things. I don’t want to get into detail. But that whole thing, that part of it [Maxey calling him out], took probably 40 seconds. But it’s Joel Embiid, so things will always get blown out of proportion.”

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported soon after about Joel’s commitment to finding the ‘snitch’. There is clearly someone with high authority on the 76ers who was in the room during the meeting who is leaking information.

Team chemistry is a fragile entity. Events like this shake the very ground players stand on with one another. It hasn’t been a smooth ride to say the least for the 76ers. With Embiid continually being ruled out with knee management and Paul George hyperextending his left knee yet again, it’s up to Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey to instil hope within Philly fans for the time being.