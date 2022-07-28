Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have a laugh riot roasting the Lakers and Bucks for $6.99

During a 2017 episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA, the award-winning panel would hilariously roast the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

One of the most popular post-game shows in the USA, Inside the NBA, never fails to entertain its fans. The award-winning show boasts a stellar star cast of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal. The TNT program has been a game changer in the sports broadcasting world.

The candid nature of the show makes it a worthwhile watch, whether it be the constant bickering between The Chuckster and Shaq, with The Jet playing mediator, or veteran host Ernie Johnson doing an impeccable job. The show implies Barkley’s quote about not taking yourself seriously to the fullest.

Clips of the show generate millions of views across all platforms, one such segment involving the esteemed panel of the show mocking a game between the Lakers and Bucks in 2017. At the time, the NBA was heavily promoting its single-game league pass edition, which cost $6.99.

However, the minds behind the marketing campaign didn’t make the best decision by having a Lakers vs. Bucks game as the cover, which at the time, weren’t the most popular teams.

The cast of Inside the NBA cannot wrap their heads around the Lakers vs. Bucks game costing $6.99.

Anyone familiar with the show Inside the NBA is aware of the free-flowing format of the program. None of the panel members hesitate to voice their opinions, even if it means dropping truth bombs. At the same time, they do know how to have fun.

In an old segment from the show, the host Ernie and his crew couldn’t control their laughter while promoting a game between the Lakers and Bucks for $6.99.

“For $6.99, watch the LA Lakers take on the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night on your computer, tablet, or phone,” said host Ernie, with Barkley not being able to hold himself back from learning about the offer.

“Man,” said the Suns MVP as Johnson read the promotion. “That should be more like a $1.99 game.”

“Come on, man, y’all are ripping people off!” Barkley continued. “If y’all pay $6.99 for that game, y’all are getting bamboozled!”

Host Ernie and co-panelist Shaq would chime in too.

“I could think of a lot of things I could do for $6.99 that don’t include the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, said Ernie.”

The Big Diesel added to the roast session by saying, “Save your money, America.”

“That should be at the dollar store,” said Chuck as the conversation continued. “I ain’t seen that since we stole everything from the Indians!”

While it was a great initiative by the marketing team to have viewers watch their favorite teams with a single pass offer, it wasn’t the best idea to have the Lakers and Bucks as the face of its campaign at the time.

