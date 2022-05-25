Basketball

“50 senators hold us hostage when 90% of citizens want Universal background check”: Steve Kerr gets emotional after Texas school mass shooting, calls out Mitch McConnell and other Washington senators

“50 senators hold us hostage when 90% of citizens want Universal background check”: Steve Kerr gets emotional after Texas school mass shooting, calls out Mitch McConnell and other Washington senators
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Deandre Jordan has more All-NBA First Teams than Joel Embiid": NBA Twitter reacts to The Process not making First Team post MVP snub
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“50 senators hold us hostage when 90% of citizens want Universal background check”: Steve Kerr gets emotional after Texas school mass shooting, calls out Mitch McConnell and other Washington senators
“50 senators hold us hostage when 90% of citizens want Universal background check”: Steve Kerr gets emotional after Texas school mass shooting, calls out Mitch McConnell and other Washington senators

Another day, another mass shooting, and not a single thing is done about it despite…