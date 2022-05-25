“50 senators hold us hostage when 90% of citizens want Universal background check”: Steve Kerr gets emotional after Texas school mass shooting, calls out Mitch McConnell and other Washington senators

Another day, another mass shooting, and not a single thing is done about it despite most of the nation asking for it and Steve Kerr has had enough of it.

Just after a shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that took the lives of 10 Black people, another shooting took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The mass shooting has killed 18 children and two adults according to the reports making it the 27th school shooting this year. The number of mass shootings is increasing every year in the States.

The Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection organization, has counted 212 mass shootings that have occurred so far this year, as of Tuesday. Last year it was 693, compared to 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019.

With such an increase in the number, one would think the greatest nation in power would do something to tackle it. But they don’t. And like most other American citizens, the Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors has had enough of it.

An emotional Warriors coach, Steve Kerr, calls out senators in Washington

Ahead of their Game 4 action in Dallas, where the Warriors would look to close down the conference finals series on the Mavericks, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back in giving his two cents on the mass shooting.

He was clearly angry with the approach to handle it saying it’s not the right way to deal with these situations “with moments of silence.” And said it’s not the time to talk about basketball.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by today’s tragedy. Enough is enough.pic.twitter.com/dFocqw09fg — Overtime (@overtime) May 24, 2022

Having played and worked under one of the most outspoken coaches who never held back on talking about social issues, Gregg Popovic, Kerr has learned a lot from arguably the greatest coach in basketball history. He has always spoken out loud about this issue.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gives emotional plea for gun control. https://t.co/jgKfjPWTNE pic.twitter.com/0e0la0fw15 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 25, 2016

His stance and statements speak for many who do not have such a massive platform to speak. With the whole nation, either watching the news or the Game 4 action in Dallas, Steve’s statement will hit at all the right places.

Let’s hope for the time to be here as soon as possible when we would get through a day, then a month, and eventually a year without any gun violence.