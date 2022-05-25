“Like when is enough enough man”: LeBron James expresses shock over shooting incident in Uvalde, killing 14 children and one teacher

NBA superstar LeBron James reacts to the horrifying shooting, which took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Described as one of the deadliest shootings the nation has ever seen, an 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. An hour away from the Mexican border, Uvalde is the latest recipient of gun horror in the USA.

According to Governor Gregg Abbott, the shooter was believed to have abandoned his vehicle and entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may also have had a rifle. However, the latest reports suggest the shooter was killed by the responding officers.

The school teaches over 500 mostly Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students from second through fourth grade. The shooting at Uvalde has been described as the deadliest, since fourteen high school students and three adult staff were killed in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

Also read: ‘Savannah James leads LeBron James’ foundation to donate $40 million in scholarships’: Lakers’ superstar’s wife is making a huge difference in the business and philanthropy world

In light of this unfortunate incident, LeBron James was one of the first NBA players to express his reaction, sending his prayers and thoughts to the families who lost their loved ones.

LeBron James tweets his reactions to the shooting incident at Uvalde, Texas.

It’s no secret that James doesn’t hesitate to speak on matters of social justice, police brutality, racism, and more. The four-time champion has often got into trouble for this but has always stuck to his stance, whether it meant going up against former President Donald Trump.

A champion for social justice, James continues to be vocal on situations off the court, despite it earning him a lot of flak. The recent shooting at Uvalde being an example. A father of three children, James understands the emotional turmoil the parents of these victims must be going through.

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously “AT SCHOOL” where it’s suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

Despite having various adjectives thrown at him by people such as former USA President Donald Trump, James doesn’t hesitate to speak on national issues. LBJ is one of the very few players in American Sports to speak their minds.

Also read: “LeBron James rejected Reebok’s $117 million to ink a $87 million deal with Nike”: How Lakers superstar started his storied relationship with the Swoosh

Post James’ heartfelt tweet, there have been reactions coming in from Steve Kerr, James Harden, and Stephen Curry.