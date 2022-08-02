50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal playfully carries his 6’10” 225-lb son Shareef O’Neal in his arms

Shaquille O’Neal might be 50 but don’t let this fool you from the fact that he is still insanely strong as he carried Shareef in his arms!

Well if it isn’t the big and wholesome family of Shaquille O’Neal in the spotlight once again. We all love Shaq, he is nice, humorous, and well-loved.

But the main reason why we like him so much is because of the fact that he can take a joke, no matter the intensity of it, or the way it is directed, he doesn’t get livid.

And, in the rare circumstances that he does, he manages to make it look even more hilarious. He flits between light-heartedness and an angry demeanor when he a joke is made about him.

So, when his son Shareef posted about his dad, of course, he had to take a small jab about his feet. Cue, the Icy Hot commercial!

MISSED MY POPS!!@icyhot he gonna need a pool full of your strongest stuff !!!! ASAP! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nJYWXg7x2Y — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) August 1, 2022

Shaq despite being 50, effortlessly carries his 6’10”, 225 lb son Shareef O’Neal!

Well, it might not be as effortless as it looks and, in fact, he might be developing a blister or two. Also, let’s not forget the fact that Shaq is old, he is 50 years old now.

And Shareef is tall, he stands a towering 6’10”, just two inches shy of his dad and he also weighs a hefty, 225lbs or 100kgs! He is not light by any means.

Imagine the pressure on Shaq’s feet. It looks as though he might be needing a good dose of Icy Hot for his feet. Shareef didn’t take long to make that joke as he posted the picture on Twitter.

Shaq doesn’t care though. He took it lightly and even left a wholesome “I love you son”, comment on the post.

Love you boy — SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 1, 2022

Icy Hot PRO is in the mail 😉✅🧊 🔥 — Icy Hot (@icyhot) August 1, 2022

Shaquille’s favorite sponsor Icy Hot also responded and they are definitely sending their PRO stuff in the mail. We are sure he will be delighted and his feet relieved!

