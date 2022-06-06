Basketball

“50 year old Wilt Chamberlain was offered $362,000 to play 7 games!”: Former Lakers legend was offered to come out of retirement and play for the New Jersey Nets

The New Jersey Nets once offered Wilt Chamberlain $362K to play seven games when he was 50 years old. Starling? Not really, it was Wilt!
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"Rubens Barrichello robbed": Fernando Alonso will set longest Formula 1 career record in Azerbaijan
Next Article
NA VCT Group Stage Week 4 Standings and recap
NBA Latest Post
Tony Allen was always a great defensive player. But, timely and expensive motivation from Paul Pierce helped him reach his best. 
“Paul Pierce offered me $2000 and a $30,000 watch!”: How The Truth motivated The Grindfather, Tony Allen into playing his best basketball

Tony Allen was always a great defensive player. But, timely and expensive motivation from Paul…