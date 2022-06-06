“It always starts with Stephen Curry, even when Kevin Durant was here, our offense started with Steph”: Draymond Green praises Warriors’ MVP while taking shots at Nets’ star

Draymond Green praised Stephen Curry for another strong game in Game 2, takes shots at Kevin Durant while doing so

The Golden State Warriors took down the Boston Celtics 107-88 in Game 2, to tie things up at one apiece. With this win, the Dubs are now 5-0 this offseason after losing a game. It was an incredible team effort to hit the ground running and correct the errors they made in Game 1.

Stephen Curry came out guns blazing. He followed up his 34-point Game 1 performance with a 29-point performance tonight.

29 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST@StephenCurry30 had himself a night ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yBZtDc0j56 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 6, 2022

Steph was brilliant, not only on the offensive end, but on the defensive end as well. He forced a lot of tough shots, and stole the ball thrice.

Tonight, it felt like Draymond Green brought his intensity as well, something which was missing on Thursday. Overall, the Dubs were just better offensively and defensively tonight.

Draymond Green compliments Stephen Curry, takes an indirect shot at Kevin Durant

As of late, things haven’t been the best between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. On a recent episode of the Draymond Green Show, Dray talked about how Steph was double-teamed 7x more than Kevin Durant was. Sure, he praised KD and called him incredible as well, but the former is all the 2x Finals MVP heard.

Well, tonight Green added more fuel to the fire. After the game, Draymond was asked about the Dubs offense, and how it’s changed since KD left.

Draymond Green was specifically asked about Kevin Durant & the firepower the Warriors put around Steph Curry in the past. His response: “It all starts with Steph. When KD was here, our offense still started with Steph. That’s the way it’s going to be.”pic.twitter.com/KV7u28SN6k — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 6, 2022

It’s great to see Draymond putting his teammate up, and proving how important Steph was during those two championships with KD. Stephen Curry definitely deserved a Finals MVP at least twice in his three rings, but Green’s way of advocating for it doesn’t feel right. Doing so by putting down Durant isn’t the best way to do it.

Let’s see if and how Kevin Durant responds to the same.