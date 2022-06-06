Basketball

“It always starts with Stephen Curry, even when Kevin Durant was here, our offense started with Steph”: Draymond Green praises Warriors’ MVP while taking shots at Nets’ star

"It always starts with Stephen Curry, even when Kevin Durant was here, our offense started with Steph": Draymond Green praises Warriors' MVP while taking shots at Nets' star
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“Vivek Ranadive’s obsession with the Warriors has set Sacramento Kings back 20 years”: NBA Twitter roasts the Kings owner for his presence in a Dubs game for the second time these playoffs
Next Article
"Jayson Tatum finally broke a Kobe Bryant record!": Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter react as Celtics star crosses Lakers' legend with a record worst -36 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
NBA Latest Post
"Jayson Tatum finally broke a Kobe Bryant record!": Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter react as Celtics star crosses Lakers' legend with a record worst -36 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
“Jayson Tatum finally broke a Kobe Bryant record!”: Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter react as Celtics star crosses Lakers’ legend with a record worst -36 in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Celtics star Jayson Tatum scored 28 points tonight but made the record books for the…