Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss’ attempt to sell 3 $500 worth PS5s to fund Russell Westbrook’s $47 contract mocked by Twitterati

NBA Twitter bring up Russell Westbrook, make jokes as Jeanie Buss tries to sell PS5s and offers Lakers tickets with the same as well

During the last offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers sent a strong message to the entire world. They acquired Russell Westbrook and showed the world they’re serious about winning banner #18. However, things did not go according to plan.

The Big 3 of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis barely played some 20 odd games together. Overall, the team finished with a 33-49 record. Despite having a Big 3, the Lakers didn’t even manage to qualify for the play-in games.

When the season ended, head coach Frank Vogel was the first scapegoat. People blame Russell Westbrook for the team’s woes, and the Lakers have been trying to find a trade for him. However, with no trade in sight, it seems like they’d have to pay him the $47 million he’s owed for the upcoming season. Jeanie Buss tweeted recently, giving people the perfect chance to mock the Lakers’ situation.

NBA Twitter mocks Jeanie Buss, takes shots at Russell Westbrook

Jeanie Buss took it to her Twitter earlier today, putting up 3 PS5s for sale.

🚨Huge Announcement🚨 Hello twitter family i have 3 #PS5 For sale for you guys! DM me to purchase! All proceeds will go directly towards charity and everyone that purchases one will have the chance to attend a lakers game. pic.twitter.com/HD8HklTC6f — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) August 2, 2022

With PS5s costing $499.99, this should be no sweat for a billionaire like Jeanie. However, her selling the consoles made NBA Twitter find ways to link it to Russell Westbrook.

Times are so hard Jeanie gotta find money to fund Westbrook’s contract. https://t.co/N8bGMnjbly — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) August 2, 2022

Wait. And people were making fun of Paul George for this? LOL https://t.co/NPExKr60Yg pic.twitter.com/ATVIAZfb6W — Ricky Chu (@RikDaddy) August 2, 2022

Luxury Tax hit the Lakers hard https://t.co/Lsw09xrFYZ — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) August 2, 2022

Them Lakers pulling all the stops to keep Lebron 🤣🤣🤣😮 https://t.co/87yhv5Np4N pic.twitter.com/4ANxg87ix0 — The Wolf of Bay Street🥷🏾 (@Toronto_Roadman) August 2, 2022

I guess either Jeanie’s Twitter has been hacked, or the Lakers really are going through a tough time.