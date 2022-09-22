Charles Barkley doesn’t eat fish but his favorite restaurant is a sushi spot! 

Charles Barkley is a peculiar man. We just learned that his favorite restaurant is a sushi spot and he doesn’t even eat fish!

The oddities of Charles Barkley cannot be deciphered by a mere mortal. The enigma that is Chuck, has baffled us for years. For the sole value of comedy, we keep up with Sir Charles.

That being said, he is also extremely likable and is a genuine person. Over the course of our news coverage, we have read stories about Charles that show us how kind-hearted he is. From helping out the poor to supporting his local community, Barkley has done it all.

He is particularly passionate about growing local businesses. Hailing from Alabama, he has been a champion for the state throughout his life. From small-scale restaurants to purchasing a stake in a renowned distillery Charles has done it all.

In a recent interview with Thrillist, he revealed some of his favorite places to eat, and one choice, in particular, has us baffled.

Charles Barkley’s favorite restaurant in Birmingham is a sushi spot but he doesn’t eat fish!?

Yeah, we get the confusing statement but that is exactly what he said in his own words. Charles’s favorite spot in his current residence of Birmingham, Alabama is a sushi spot called “Chuck’s Fish”, a little irony in that name we must say.

But what’s more bizarre is the fact that he doesn’t even fish! Yes, as per the Round Mound of Rebound, he likes going to this place because of their cucumber rolls.

In fact, he insists that he goes there just to eat that and if their special is not a fish dish. He even talks about how he takes his friends to this spot because it is that good. Charles also talks about other restaurants in the city, which include an array of steakhouses.

His goal is to help these local joints get as many customers as they can. He also talks about going to cigar rooms and jazz bars. Very eccentric of Sir Charles. We love that he is supporting his neighborhood and community building is the most important thing on his mind.

