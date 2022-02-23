“52 year old Michael Jordan would easily beat prime LeBron James in a 1v1”: Skip Bayless had the worst take in North American sports history 7 years ago

Skip Bayless truly believed Michael Jordan at 52 years of age would beat a prime LeBron James in 2015 in a 1-on-1 game.

The debate on whether or not LeBron James has surpassed Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player of all time is one that quite frankly, will never die down. Fans of either NBA legend will not rest until the NBA legend they root for gets anointed as the greatest to have ever taken to NBA hardwood.

Unfortunately, Skip Bayless is one such ‘fan’ who sides up with Michael Jordan at any chance he gets. Even while bashing LeBron James, Bayless will undoubtedly bring up James in his endless tirade to establish the ‘fact’ that Jordan is greater and better than James.

‘I can’t lose in my Jordans’ is something Bayless, in his 70s, says on the regular. The entirety of his existence on Twitter is him going after the most minute misstep that LeBron may have in a game for the Lakers. Safe to say that Bayless will not rest until every NBA fan agrees with him on the Jordan-LeBron debate.

Skip Bayless has the worst sports take in the history of North American sports regarding Michael Jordan.

Skip Bayless isn’t new to having horrendous takes on North American sports. “Johnny Manziel will become even bigger in the city of Cleveland than his buddy and business partner, LeBron James, ever was,” is something Bayless actually said on national television.

He would also say that Tim Tebow was a bigger box office draw than Kobe Bryant. However, his worst take of all time would undoubtedly be him saying a 52 year old Michael Jordan would actually beat the 2015 version of LeBron James.

Jordan had been retired for 12 years at that point while James was the best player in the entire world and had been for the past several years. Saying that is like saying the 2022 version of Allen Iverson would beat present day Kyrie Irving, except, make it a 100x worse.