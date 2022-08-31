57-year-old Michael Jordan dropped his Drinks and Cigars fearing his Mother, Deloris Jordan

NBA legend Michael Jordan didn’t smoke and drink during some Last Dance interviews because of his mom’s wrath

When one thinks of the greatest player of all time, they often get the image of Michael Jordan in their head. The 6’6 guard played 15 seasons in the NBA, and solidified himself as the best ever to step foot on the basketball court. The Black Cat was a master at his craft, winning 6x NBA Championships, 6x NBA Finals MVPs, 5x NBA MVPs, and countless other honors during his legendary career.

Opponent players and coaches used to fear His Airness. When he set his mind on something, there was nothing anyone could do to stop MJ. However, one person always had a hold on His Airness, and despite his $2.1 Billion net-worth, could always set him straight.

This person was none other than his mother, Deloris Jordan. We heard of an incident regarding the same while MJ was shooting for the Last Dance.

Deloris Jordan made Michael Jordan show up for his interviews without Cigars and Drinks

In the Last Dance, we get a deeper insight into Michael Jordan and his extraordinary career with the Chicago Bulls. During the 10-part docuseries, we go through His Airness’s entire career, focusing primarily on the 1997-98 season.

In the documentary, we see clips from the past, merged with interviews of Michael Jordan and others who were shot for the same recently. In most of the clips, MJ could be seen holding his cigar and a glass of tequila named Cincoro. However, there are two interviews which MJ shot(one in a black shirt, and the other in a purple one), where he didn’t have his drink or cigars with him.

Talking about the same, director Jason Hehir said,

“He couldn’t have a cigar on set because his mom got mad at him. He said, ‘I can’t have the cigars today because my mom got mad at me because she saw me smoking a cigar.’”

Michael Jordan had a drink and cigar next to him in his first interview for The Last Dance. But not in his subsequent sit-downs… “He said, ‘I can’t have the cigars today because my mom got mad at me because she saw me smoking a cigar.’” https://t.co/tHGA0uZ8bm — Michelle R. Martinelli (@MMartinelli4) May 4, 2020

Well, I guess Mrs. Jordan must be pretty mad at her son because of the cigars. MJ has been smoking cigars for a really long time. Once he revealed he’s been smoking 6 cigars a day, and according to our calculations, the Black Jesus has spent around a Million dollars on the same.