5x Champ Kobe Bryant lauded a young Stephen Curry for being “calm” despite having a killer mentality

Kobe Bryant once commended Stephen Curry for the calmness and poise the GSW star plays the game with.

It is more than fair to consider Stephen Curry the greatest shooter in the history of the sport. The Golden State Warriors guard is hugely responsible for revolutionizing the game, now that the league tosses up more three-pointers than ever. One of the most prolific scorers in the modern NBA, Chef Curry, thanks to his accurate shooting, attracts defenders towards him as soon as he crosses the half-court competition.

Shooting at the highest efficiency and knocking down almost 4 3-pointers per game throughout his career, earlier this season, Curry broke Ray Allen’s three-point record. The 2-time MVP also became the only individual player in league history to reach the 3,000 3-PM mark.

Also Read: LeBron James congratulates Stephen Curry on earning bachelor’s degree from Davidson College

Throughout the course of his eminent career, several NBA legends have spoken about the greatness of the former Davidson Wildcat.

Kobe Bryant was one of the many who always seemed to be impressed by the 6-foot-3 shifty guard.

“There’s a serious calmness about Stephen Curry which is extremely deadly”: Kobe Bryant

The Black Mamba once spoke about the unique reason behind Steph’s sensational game – his calmness.

“I see a calmness about him. I think that’s something a lot of players don’t understand. The fans, it’s really hard for the fans to understand what I’m saying. Most players don’t get it.”

“But there’s a serious calmness about him which is extremely deadly. He’s not up, he’s not down. He’s not contemplating what’s just happened before or worrying about what’s to come next – he’s just there.”

“And when a player has the skills and has trained himself to have the skills to be able to shoot, dribble, left, right, etc. And then you mix that with this calmness and poise, then you have a serious, serious problem on your hands. When I watch him play, that’s what I see.”

For Curry, this statement from Bryant was one of the most favourite comments. Being humbled, the 2-time MVP said:

“Kob’ did an interview once, it’s one of my favorite comments about me in terms of how he saw the killer instinct behind the smile. I can have fun and joy, I’m still out there to rip your heart out. It’s just a different way that it looks.”

Steph is clearly every favourite player’s favourite player. With a few more years of his prime remaining, it’ll be interesting to see what tricks Curry has in his bag in the upcoming season.

Also Read: 6’6 Kobe Bryant broke 7 straight losses with 65 points and and a ridiculous contested fadeaway