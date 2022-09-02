Basketball

5x Champ Kobe Bryant lauded a young Stephen Curry for being “calm” despite having a killer mentality

5x Champ Kobe Bryant lauded a young Stephen Curry for being “calm” despite having a killer mentality
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"LeBron James and I would be perfect for each other!": Kobe Bryant rejects option to play with idol Michael Jordan, choosing the King instead
Next Article
"These are the F***** Knicks, this always happens": Stephen A. Smith's helpless reaction to Donovon Mitchell's trade to Cavaliers 
NBA Latest Post
"These are the F***** Knicks, this always happens": Stephen A. Smith's helpless reaction to Donovon Mitchell's trade to Cavaliers 
“These are the F***** Knicks, this always happens”: Stephen A. Smith’s helpless reaction to Donovon Mitchell’s trade to Cavaliers 

Veteran NBA analyst and ardent Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith has a public meltdown on…