LeBron James congratulates Stephen Curry on earning bachelor’s degree from Davidson College

Lakers superstar LeBron James congratulates Stephen Curry on earning his bachelor’s degree from Davidson College.

It was a momentous day for Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who was recently honored with a bachelor of arts degree after playing 13 years in the NBA. The celebrations weren’t over yet, with No.30 getting inducted into the Davidson Hall of Fame, also becoming the first player to have his number retired.

Coming off a one-of-a-kind season, Curry continues to collect accolades during off-time, as well. It’s been a landmark year for Steph, who not only won his 4th title in 8-years but also collected 3 MVPs. Steph was able to silence all his naysayers and critics, cementing his legacy.

The two-time champion, who had completed his graduation course in May, recently received his bachelor’s degree from Davidson. It was an emotional day for the Curry family, with parents Dell and Sonya Curry present for this auspicious moment.

With congratulatory messages pouring in for Steph, LeBron James shared a story of the Warriors guard’s graduation ceremony on his Instagram profile.

LeBron James congratulates Stephen Curry on his graduation day.

Both James and Curry have shared an intense rivalry over the years. The two multiple-time MVPs have faced each other in 4 NBA Finals during the iconic Cavaliers-Warriors matchups. Nonetheless, the Warriors guard holds an edge with a 3-1 record.

Currently, in the same conference with LBJ being a Laker, the two superstar’s matchups continue to draw attention during the regular season. The 2021 play-in tournament game is another example. While they may be arch-rivals off the court, the two champions share a lot of mutual respect.

James has only on many occasions expressed his desire to play for the Warriors, with Curry being his teammate. Recently, the Lakers superstar congratulated the former Davidson player on his graduation day.

Currently tied for the same no. of championships, both James and Curry, are set to face each other in the upcoming season opener.

