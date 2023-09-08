“6 Slash 15!”: ‘Comedian’ Shaquille O’Neal ‘Coyly’ Answers Bobbi Althoff’s Question About Number of Children

May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal goofs around with a young fan before game four of the Eastern conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal was the OG ‘fun guy’ in the NBA even before Kawhi Leonard proclaimed this title in 2018. And well so, Shaq has been able to carry forward this persona after his retirement as well. The Big Man recently appeared on internet personality Bobbi Althoff’s ‘The Really Good Podcast’ for an awkward sit-down interview, where he displayed glimpses of his fun side. When Althoff asked Shaq about how many kids he has, the five-time NBA champion tried eluding the question with a comedic twist. However, with constant glares from Bobbi throughout the interview, Shaq finally answered truthfully but was extremely coy about it.

The interview had several fun moments, including one where Shaq claimed himself to be the ‘Love Doctor’. Furthermore, Shaq also jokingly fired his PR personnel on the spot, when he found that person’s good looks to be equivalent to being a s*x symbol. Surely, the Big Diesel never fails any opportunity to entertain his fans and followers with every chance that he gets.

Shaquille O’Neal gets awkwardly coy about his kids

Bobbi Althoff shot into fame on the internet following her interview with the rapper Drake. Though Althoff reportedly had a fallout with Drake after the interview, it didn’t stop her from inviting high-profile celebrities, including Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq is currently aged 51, which explains his numerous dad jokes which the Gen-Z either enjoys or might react with awkward silence. When Althoff tried asking Shaq about his kids, the Big Aristotle tried eluding the question, hinting towards having more children than we already knew of. In a quite hilarious way, Shaq answered,

“Six slash 15…Six slash 13”

Althoff was rather bewildered by Shaq’s response and couldn’t wrap her head around the same. However, Shaq later admitted to having only six kids, with his eldest daughter Taahirah being 26, the same age as Bobbi.

Perhaps, Shaq might be hinting or poking towards the allegations of extra-marital affairs that he had when he was married to Shaunie Henderson. Though Shaq has openly admitted to cheating on his wife, there has been no clarity about his other children, besides the six that we know of. So, is Shaq saying he is a dad to other several other children from his extra-marital affairs? Guess only Shaq could provide clarity on that question.

Shaquille O’Neal has six children to whom he is a doting father

Shaquille O’Neal has six kids, including three daughters Taahirah, Amirah, and Me’Arah, and sons Myles, Shareef, and Shaqir. He has always been a doting father to his children and has tried inculcating the same values that he learned from his mom and stepfather into his children.

Shaq’s eldest daughter, Taahirah, is a Community Engagement Analyst at Pepsi Co. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Oglethorpe University in 2019 and is a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. His other daughters, Amirah and Me’Arah are trying to pursue their careers in basketball, having played successful careers in college and high school levels respectively.

Myles is Shaq’s stepson from Shaunie’s previous marriage. He is a successful DJ and often accompanies Shaq in his music tours as well. On the other hand, Shaq’s younger sons, Shaqir and Shareef are also aspirants to pursue a successful basketball career as their father. Shaq never fails to support his kids in their dreams and has always been an inspiration for his children to find the best opportunities in their endeavors.