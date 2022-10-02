6 Y/o Bronny James Made a Bold Prediction to Savannah James About Emulating LeBron James’ Success

Bronny James at merely 6 interrupted his mother, Savannah James’, interview to tell her he would be in the NBA like LeBron James.

Bronny James is less than 2 years away from hopefully getting drafted into the NBA, a goal of his that would place him in the league at the same time as his father, LeBron James. The 4x Finals MVP has long said that he wants to see, not just his eldest son, but his middle child, Bryce Maximus, make it to the league and play with them.

The contrast between what LeBron wants for his sons and what his wife, Savannah James, wants for them is quite hilarious. While the former openly admits his need to play with them in the NBA, Savannah repeatedly has said that she just wants them to be happy.

Bronny James has fluctuated in his Class of 2023 rankings this past year. He dropped down to 60 a couple months back and would go back up to 40 by ESPN. As of late August 2022, he’s at a respectable ranking of 35 for his class.

It’s clear that he’s put in an incredible amount of work to get to this point. What’s touching to see is that it’s work he’s been willing to put in since he was merely 6 years of age.

Bronny James pestered Savannah James during an interview about his future NBA success.

Savannah James did an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2010 when the James family had just made the move from their home state of Ohio to Miami, Florida. In this interview, she would talk about everything from her trust in LeBron James to staying back in Ohio due to Bronny James having just started his schooling.

The interview was done at her home with both her mother and her two kids present in the house. As she was answering questions, 6 y/o Bronny would hilariously interrupt her and yell out, “I’m going to play in the NBA!”

In response, Savannah told the interviewer, “He sees his dad playing and he thinks it’s cool. But he can do whatever he wants to do in life. He doesn’t have to walk in his father’s footsteps.”

This is incredibly sound advice from her and it looks like, he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps. Unlike other children of NBA players, Bronny not only doesn’t seem to be pushed it into but he actually is good at it as well.

