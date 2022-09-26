“I Couldn’t Tell If That Was Bronny or the King Himself”: NBA Twitter Reacts to 6’3″ Bronny James Starting Senior Year With an Aerial Show

Bronny James, who is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ son, starts senior year with an impressive aerial show.

Bronny James has recently grown into his skin. Son of the Lakers star LeBron James, Bronny has a lot going on for him.

At 6’3″, he is much smaller than his father. LBJ stands at 6’9″, that’s half a foot taller than his son.

Over the last year, the 17-year-old has developed into a fine athlete. He is agile, quick, and has a great hop. As a guard, he has shown potential in establishing ball distribution and scoring from anywhere on the court.

However, his physical prowess is just beginning to bloom. With the right conditioning and direction, James Jr. could become quite a valuable asset.

LeBron James made headlines last season after acknowledging the prospect of playing with his son. LBJ, in an interview with The Athletic, claimed he wants to play his last season with Bronny.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

NBA Twitter reacts to Bronny James’ aerial supremacy

The way Bronny has started his senior year shows potential for an NBA stint. In a recent game, the Sierra Canyon guard showcased some aerial supremacy. He landed two impressive dunks in the game. And they weren’t open dunks either.

The highlights have obviously left their mark on Twitter. Fans are drawing comparisons between the 17-year-old and his father LeBron.

I couldn’t tell if that was bronny or the king himself 😭😭 — Big Papi Chulo (@DonDeBruyne97) September 25, 2022

i hope he cracks like 6’5 before he goes to college. he’s going to be a beast — Lee (@zordanlee) September 25, 2022

that second dunk was crazy. the man is like 6’3 & just dunked like a big, with little gather room🤫 that’s tough — Slim (@TheAmreco) September 25, 2022

Whoa he improved tremendously over the past year , he’s becoming more assertive and dominant. — tinker tell (@tinkertell5) September 24, 2022

Y’all know this kid bout to dominate so please don’t hate on him. Act like his name Ike Jones and leave him alone. — K T COLLIER (@KrEmOfDaCrOp33) September 25, 2022

It’s not the fact that he can dunk , it’s the power of it lol , not many dunkers can jam like that — Brian (@brianthekorean) September 24, 2022

Whether or not Bronny James and LeBron play together only time will tell. But one thing is for sure, Bronny is headed in the right direction. Do you think he can make it to NBA?

