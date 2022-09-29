Bronny James is Far More Polished Than LeBron James!”: Brian Windhorst makes Jaw-Dropping Statement on Lakers Star’s Son

Bronny James may be surpassing some serious expectations as per one of the biggest NBA insiders around

Bronny James. Perhaps one of the most divisive topics within the bounds of the NBA community right now.

According to one sector, he’s got no talent, nothing going for him, except the name of his dear old father. And of course, the other sector believes he’s only a couple of years away from breaking out into superstardom.

Now, these are extremes. But then again, what can we expect from the NBA community?

However, as many reports have suggested until now, the truth of the matter is somewhere in the middle. But… is it really?

Brian Windhorst had something to announce about LeBron James’s older son, very recently. And let’s just say, this is going to bring a pretty massive smile to the face of one set of extremists.

Brian Windhorst claims Bronny James has been far ahead of schedule than even LeBron James was at the same age

Now, if you know LeBron James, you know that he could’ve probably started his career in the NBA by the time he was 16. But of course, he had to finish high school first… so he just waited 2 more years, before launching his dominance on the league.

Now, the thing is, most people didn’t take notice of the Kid from Akron until he was about 17. So they just assumed that he has been dominating every level he played in, since he was about 14, maybe even less.

The thing is though, while people aren’t wrong here, they may have overhyped young LeBron James. Which may also be the reason Bronny James has always been more than a bit underrated.

Don’t believe us? Well then just have a look at what Brian Windhorst had to say about Bronny, during his appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast.

“He plays the game [in] such the right way… He was in much better condition as a 14, 15, 16-year-old than his dad was [at the same age]. … That kid has poured in the work, and you can tell he really cares about the way he plays.”

Could there be a LeBron James 2.0 coming to the league after all? Or perhaps more of a Dwyane Wade 2.0, with a far better jump shot?

All we can do is wait and watch for now. But truly, the possibilities here couldn’t be more exciting.

