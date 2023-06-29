6 Years Before Tongue-out Michael Jordan Hit Magic Johnson With the ‘Greatest Shot,’ Bulls Star Shrugged Off Responsibility for ‘Injuring’ Children

Michael Jordan was not simply accorded the title of ‘His Airness.’ His sheer ability to glide in the air during dunks and blocks complemented his title well. Besides this, Jordan also had a peculiar habit of sticking his tongue out during high-intensity moments of games. While this was a habit he had unconsciously picked from his father, it used to strike fear amongst all his rivals and opponents. It became widely associated with him, with kids and youngsters idolizing him and trying to imitate his ways. In an interview with Australian Channel 9 in 1986, MJ joked about this habit and shrugged off responsibility if any kid accidentally bites their tongue trying to imitate him.

Many league veterans, such as Magic Johnson, often undermined MJ and his abilities at that time. Magic Johnson and MJ banded together six years after the interview for the 1992 Olympics Dream Team. Right after Magic trash-talked MJ, His Airness replied to the Lakers superstar by scoring the greatest bucket he had ever seen. MJ scored a 360-degree dunk with his signature tongue-out, putting Magic in absolute awe. Unfortunately, Jordan’s best bucket, as per Johnson, was during a practice session.

Michael Jordan shrugs all responsibility if kids bite their tongues imitating his signature tongue-out habit

When we think of Michael Jordan, we are immediately reminded of the 6’4″ star, dribbling with lightning speed and flying past rivals on the post with his dunks. While doing all of these, his signature tongue-out habit has remained constant. With generations of children aspiring to ‘Be Like Mike,’ they imagined themselves as Jordan while imitating his signature habit.

In a rare 1986 interview uploaded by Costa Sports, Michael Jordan revealed his feelings about being able to glide in the air. While speaking to the interviewer, Jordan compares this ability with being able to fly. For him, this is a natural ability that he could perform even without practice. Here is an excerpt from the interview wherein Jordan reveals how being up in the air feels.

“I just act. I’m not there. I am just up there to score points, I score the point. And to go up for a dunker, I will go up in the air, my legs just comes apart. Someone said that it’s like a parachute, when you come down, it just slows you up, when you come down to boot to the ground. ”

Further in the interview, the host asks Jordan about his peculiar habit of sticking his tongue out. To this, Michael jokingly replied:

“If kids try to do it and they bite their tongue off, you know, that’s something I don’t want to be a cause of.”

The fact that so many kids grew up imitating Jordan’s habits and trademark appearance is a testament to Jordan’s influence over the sport. Several current players, including LeBron James, attribute Michael Jordan to inducing their love for the game. Jordan’s impact on the NBA is unfathomable, given his influence as a role model for several top players in the forthcoming era.

Michael Jordan picked his sticking-the-tongue habit from his dad

In Jordan’s early interviews, he would often have no reason to justify his peculiar habit. He would say he does this unconsciously, eventually becoming one of his greatest trademarks. Later, he would reveal that he had picked this habit from his dad.

Speaking about the same, MJ once commented:

“Well, it’s an unconscious habit that I picked up from my father. Being a little kid and you’re watching your father work, he used to stick his tongue out, and I took it up and made it a habit.”