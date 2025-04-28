Anthony Edwards Called ‘Sociopath’ By NBA Fans For Daughter Aislynn Shoutout Following Wolves Win Over Lakers

Anthony Edwards went off tonight, dropping 43 points in a pivotal Game 4 to take a stranglehold of the series against the Lakers, 3-1. But during his post-game interview, he shouted out somebody completely unexpected for the win. It was his daughter, Aislynn.

Edwards plays like a guy who was simply built for the big moments. Down 10 at home in the fourth quarter against LeBron James and Luka Doncic, he locked in and led his team to a comeback win. Edwards scored half of his team’s points in the fourth while playing excellent defense. When he was asked about it after the game, he credited his daughter for inspiring him to make a memory.

“I’ve been dreaming all of my life for these moments,” Edwards said. “My baby was able to come see me play, my ‘Aisy-Pasy’, my little girl. She was able to come see me play today. So, I wanted to make the most of it. I know she won’t remember, but she’s gonna look back on it one day and see she was at the game. So, that’s what really drove me today.”

Aislynn is Edwards’ daughter with his longtime girlfriend Shannon Jackson. The two have been dating since 2020 and welcomed Aislynn into the world in March of 2024. She was heavily featured in the Starting 5 docu-series on Netflix.

But when the fans saw Ant shouting out only one of his children after the game, they ran to X to make their jokes. After all, Edwards has been confirmed to be the father of three children with three different women. On top of that, he could possibly be the father of a fourth. So, NBA fans had their fun.

“Anthony Edwards gotta be a sociopath. shouted out his daughter and talking crazy to lakers non existence bench,” somebody posted.

“Anthony Edwards really only be acknowledging that one daughter lmao he ain’t sht but he can hoop,” another joked.

“Not Anthony Edwards shouting out his daughter… wheeew Chile,” a user wrote.

Essentially, the fans called out Ant for acknowledging only one of his children while he has others with whom he is embroiled in a legal battle. Most recently, a fourth woman, Ayesha Howard, came forward and revealed that she gave birth to Edwards’ fourth child, Aubri, in October of 2024. However, the month before, Ant filed a paternity suit against Howard. So, nobody knows yet if she is actually his.

All in all, though, regardless of the choices Edwards has made when it comes to women and children, he shouldn’t be berated for simply saying he played well for his daughter. It was a happy moment for him, and he thought of the most important thing in his life right now. He should be commended for shouting her out rather than being upended.