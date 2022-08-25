$60 million worth Draymond Green, just like Shaquille O’Neal maybe a ‘flat-earther’ too

Warriors star Draymond Green may just be a flat-earther, based on an interview during All-Star weekend in 2017

Draymond Green may not receive all the credit in the world for it, but he is one of the most cerebral personalities on the face of the earth today.

Whether it be basketball, ‘new media’, or something else entirely, this $60 million star will probably give you the most thought-out answer you’ve ever received, while also being just the right level of controversy.

But, as has been the case with Shaquille O’Neal on our specific topic today, even the smartest people in the world may not be the most immune to the idiocies of the world.

In 2017, ahead of All-Star weekend, Draymond Green spoke on the shape of this planet we live on. And well, let’s just say it may not quite align with the world’s popular opinion.

Let’s dive into it, shall we?

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million fortune isn’t enough to buy him any car, he wants 8 inches of space between seats

Draymond Green admits that he believes the Earth’s shape could have been construed to us in a certain way

When it comes to space, no one knows better than organizations across the world researching the matter. However, that doesn’t mean that we as the common folk can’t have our own opinion on it.

And it just so happens, that Draymond Green decided to go with quite the controversial one in 2017.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Uh oh: Draymond is a Flat Earth/Kyrie Truther. pic.twitter.com/icJThyG7hx — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 18, 2017

We will say, Shaquille O’Neal had a similar opinion on the matter during the same year, where he stated a similar opinion, the article on which you can find in the upcoming also read section.

However, if we had to justify it, no one that isn’t qualified can quite prove it wrong.

Really though, that’s all we can say.

Also Read: Non ‘flat-earther’ Shaquille O’Neal, with his $400 million wealth and access to science, says the Earth doesn’t turn